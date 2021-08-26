Commercial property: Inspection services firm Inspectahire makes its new home in Aberdeenshire

A north-east inspection services company has marked its 40th year by moving into a new headquarters in Portlethen, near Aberdeen.

The business – founded in 1981 and previously based on Whitemyers Avenue in the Granite City – has taken occupancy of a 9,011sq ft modern warehouse at Badentoy Business Park.

Its five-year lease with Aberdeen-based GSS Developments comes amid what the energy services firm has described as a period of continued global expansion.

Inspectahire specialises in inspections and testing services to various cross-sector industries, including oil and gas, renewables and pharmaceuticals.

Its newly renovated building at Badentoy sees it increasing its office and yard space in the Aberdeen area by 30%.

The wider Badentoy Industrial Estate is home to a string of multi-national companies, including Schlumberger, Cameron, Ramco, CEBO, Saltire Energy, Halliburton and BJ Services.

GSS Developments director Tim Stevenson said: “Badentoy Business Park continues to generate positive demand, thanks to its close links with Aberdeen city and excellent access to the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route.

“Providing occupiers with the right base for continued growth is a vital focus for GSS as we continue our goal to deliver high-quality, fit-for-purpose facilities in Aberdeen and surrounding areas.”

Commercial property consultants Ryden secured the tenancy on behalf of GSS Developments.

Paul Richardson, a partner in Ryden’s Aberdeen office, said: “We are delighted to have secured Inspectahire as the latest tenant at Badentoy Business Park. The new industrial unit has been extensively refurbished both internally and externally and, as such, received strong levels of interest as occupiers seek modern and functional facilities within an attractive setting.”

Inspectahire’s workforce includes 17 people based at Badentoy, where the firm has space to grow payroll numbers even more.

Globally recognised

The company – now a globally recognised name in non-destructive testing inspections – said it was focused on introducing new products and technology going into 2022.

It added its new base at Badentoy would support increased demand for remote visual inspection, as well as the use of semi-autonomous and autonomous deployment vehicles coupled with digital enhancements.

Inspectahire managing director Cailean Forrester said: “This move represents an exciting new phase in our growth and development as we continue to expand and diversify into new markets.

“We are confident that the additional space in the new building will support predicted future growth within our company.”

Established in 2000, family-owned GSS has grown its property portfolio across Scotland – including a wide variety of commercial, industrial, hospitality and residential developments.

