Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, August 26th 2021 Show Links
Business / North of Scotland

Commercial property: Inspection services firm Inspectahire makes its new home in Aberdeenshire

By Keith Findlay
August 26, 2021, 6:00 am
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New HQ for Inspectahire Picture shows; Inspectahire's new headquarters at Badentoy Business Park.. Badentoy, Portlethen.. Supplied by Prospect 13 Date; 04/10/2019
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New HQ for Inspectahire Picture shows; Inspectahire's new headquarters at Badentoy Business Park.. Badentoy, Portlethen.. Supplied by Prospect 13 Date; 04/10/2019

A north-east inspection services company has marked its 40th year by moving into a new headquarters in Portlethen, near Aberdeen.

The business – founded in 1981 and previously based on Whitemyers Avenue in the Granite City – has taken occupancy of a 9,011sq ft modern warehouse at Badentoy Business Park.

Its five-year lease with Aberdeen-based GSS Developments comes amid what the energy services firm has described as a period of continued global expansion.

Inspectahire specialises in inspections and testing services to various cross-sector industries, including oil and gas, renewables and pharmaceuticals.

Its newly renovated building at Badentoy sees  it increasing its office and yard space in the Aberdeen area by 30%.

The wider Badentoy Industrial Estate is home to a string of multi-national companies, including Schlumberger, Cameron, Ramco, CEBO, Saltire Energy, Halliburton and BJ Services.

GSS Developments director Tim Stevenson said: “Badentoy Business Park continues to generate positive demand, thanks to its close links with Aberdeen city and excellent access to the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route.

“Providing occupiers with the right base for continued growth is a vital focus for GSS as we continue our goal to deliver high-quality, fit-for-purpose facilities in Aberdeen and surrounding areas.”

Tim Stevenson, GSS Developments.

Commercial property consultants Ryden secured the tenancy on behalf of GSS Developments.

Paul Richardson, a partner in Ryden’s Aberdeen office, said: “We are delighted to have secured Inspectahire as the latest tenant at Badentoy Business Park. The new industrial unit has been extensively refurbished both internally and externally and, as such, received strong levels of interest as occupiers seek modern and functional facilities within an attractive setting.”

Inspectahire’s workforce includes 17 people based at Badentoy, where the firm has space to grow payroll numbers even more.

Globally recognised

The company – now a globally recognised name in non-destructive testing inspections – said it was focused on introducing new products and technology going into 2022.

It added its new base at Badentoy would support increased demand for remote visual inspection, as well as the use of semi-autonomous and autonomous deployment vehicles coupled with digital enhancements.

Inspectahire managing director Cailean Forrester said: “This move represents an exciting new phase in our growth and development as we continue to expand and diversify into new markets.

“We are confident that the additional space in the new building will support predicted future growth within our company.”

Cailean Forrester.

Established in 2000, family-owned GSS has grown its property portfolio across Scotland – including a wide variety of commercial, industrial, hospitality and residential developments.

Industrial market on an upward trend in Aberdeen

Space Solutions says post-Covid offices will be for sharing

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]