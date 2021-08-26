Commercial property: Vehicle hire firm Redde Northgate looks to drive growth at new premises

Mobility solutions and automotive services specialist Redde Northgate has secured a lease of Unit 12A, Peterseat Park, Altens, in Aberdeen.

The property has been let on a 10-year deal, with a break option at year five.

The prominent industrial premises comprises 6,516sq ft of detached warehouse space, 3,208sq ft of two-storey office accommodation, car parking and a large secure yard.

Challenging spell

Daniel Stalker, of Ryden, which represented the new tenant, said: “We are extremely pleased to have advised Redde Northgate on this transaction in what is a challenging period for the north-east.

“The subject property satisfied our client’s requirement for quality industrial space and we feel confident these premises are an excellent choice to facilitate the continued growth of the company.’’

‘We are excited to see what the next five to 10 years has in store’

Joanne Riddell, head of property, Redde Northgate, said: “Our acquisition of Unit 12a at Peterseat cements our ability to build the business and deliver an unparalleled service to our customers.

“We are excited to see what the next five to 10 years has in store. In what continues to be an uncertain market, Ryden’s advice and guidance throughout this instruction were invaluable.”

FG Burnett represented the landlord.

Meanwhile, Ryden’s team in Aberdeen are celebrating what is believed to be the largest letting of the year in the city’s industrial market.

Acting on behalf of private owners, the property firm completed the letting of the Controls Building, Badentoy Industrial Estate, Aberdeen to oil and gas specialist Coretrax Technology on a five-year lease.

Ryden also project-managed a major refurbishment of the premises, which total 35,767sq ft, following the exit of the previous long-standing tenant.

Paul Richardson, industrial agency partner in Ryden’s Aberdeen office, said: “We are incredibly pleased to have secured this high-profile letting in the current challenging conditions the market is experiencing in such a short marketing period.

“This transaction demonstrates that occupiers are still gravitating towards good quality accommodation that presents well.”

KR Group expands into new office in Newburgh

Agent seeing keen interest in Kintore development