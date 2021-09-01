SPONSORED: Planning To Start a business? Set yourself up for success

Like almost all sectors across the rest of mainland Scotland, the pandemic has brought with it both unique challenges and unearthed exciting opportunities for those in the Scottish Highlands and Islands.

Lockdown and time at home has let people consider what their options are for self-employment while others will have been able to pursue a hobby and identified a gap for a new product or service.

For some, this uncertain time has also let people explore a new type of lifestyle, supported by either a new job or the possibility of starting up a business, all the while taking advantage of what is on offer in rural Scotland.

It has also allowed those already living in these areas to seek new opportunities, as location no longer presents the same constraints it once did.

To help anyone get on their way and make the most of life in the Scottish countryside, there are some key factors to consider.

These include logistical challenges associated with being at the end of long supply chains, as well as staffing and employment.

There will also be a need for strong digital platforms and infrastructure to ensure you can build brand awareness and reach your market.

There is support available for new businesses

Through organisations such as Business Gateway, you can access support, advice and information about funding, investment, and programmes such as DigitalBoost, which will help you identify key areas for improvement and allow you to upskill.

You will also be able to connect with other local businesses and join the strong business community that exists across the Scottish Highlands and Islands.

For chartered engineer, Rob Hall, who launched Studio Vans in the Outer Hebrides during lockdown, working with Business Gateway not only helped him secure funding, but it also helped him make new business connections.

Rob said: “As we were relatively new to the island, engaging with Business Gateway was crucial in making new business connections through individual introductions, local events and virtual meetings across the country.

“Additionally, the practical business support on funding, business plans and company regulations has been a huge help during the initial start-up period.”

Whatever your situation, it’s important to remember that there are options available and specialist advice can be found at all of Scotland’s business support organisations.

How Business Gateway can help new businesses in the Highlands and Islands

Business Gateway’s experienced advisers can help ensure your start-up begins in the strongest position for success.

Through Business Gateway’s Planning To Start service, you only need to take 10 minutes to answer some questions about your business idea.

After this, you’ll be able to access an instant start-up toolkit, before being connected to your local Business Gateway office who will help you create a tailored action plan specific to your needs.

Norman Maclean, Business Gateway adviser, said: “No matter what place people are starting from, or their background, the Planning To Start tool is an invaluable resource that provides instant support to help anyone looking to launch their own business.

“With the pandemic and rise of remote working across a variety of industries, some of the typical barriers to starting a business in rural Scotland have disappeared.

“For anyone who wants to take advantage of this and take their first step to a new career and lifestyle, Business Gateway is there with advice and support to help you on your way.”

Visit the Business Gateway website for help starting your business.