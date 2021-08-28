AAB reveals another bumper intake of trainees amid expansion push

Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB) has reported another above-average year for trainee recruitment.

The accountancy and business advisory firm said 30 new trainees had joined it this year, in roles spread across its offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Granite City-based AAB added its latest intake came on the back of “significant” growth for the firm.

AAB has consistently recruited more than 20 trainees annually but this is the second year in a row it has taken on more than 30.

It said its investment in “grassroots”, in-house people development was a core part of its recruitment strategy which had not wavered, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recent acquisitions in Edinburgh and Glasgow, as well as ambitious growth plans to further expand its accountancy and business support activities across Scotland underline the importance of developing new talent, the firm added.

Learning on the job

AAB said: “Each entry-level position provides an opportunity for students looking to begin a career in business services to gain valuable hands-on experience, with the benefit of learning from specialists across the firm’s wide-ranging services.

“In return, AAB gains new ideas, a fresh approach to different initiatives and the opportunity to develop potential leaders of the future.

“A number of AAB’s current leadership team and directors joined the business as graduates, with some beginning their careers on placement.”

Training ‘vital’ for economic recovery

AAB chief human resources officer Karen Stewart said: “It is vital to the recovery of the economy that businesses continue with their grassroots programmes, despite the pandemic, to ensure that people have a route into their chosen professional career paths.

“We are delighted to welcome so many talented individuals to AAB to begin their careers with us, and it is great that we’re continuing to increase our trainee recruitment year-on-year.

“This is a particularly significant year, with the trainees joining AAB in what continues to be an exciting time of growth, change and opportunity.

“With a fully hybrid approach to working adopted, our trainees are going to have such a varied experience, full of opportunities that will be hugely beneficial to their development both now and in the future.”

‘Bright minds’

Ms Stewart added: “We recognise the value young people bring to our business, and know it is essential to continue to attract and develop bright minds to our profession.”

Catrina Simmers, an employment taxes trainee at the firm, said: “It is great to be part of such a large cohort of trainees in AAB. I’m looking forward to taking full advantage of our hybrid working policy to spend more time in the office with my team and clients.

“There is real excitement regarding what could come next and how we can all play our part.”