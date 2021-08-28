Aberdeen University follows city rival by also announcing a new post focused on regional economic recovery

A new job has been created at Aberdeen University to help make sure it plays a key role in the north-east’s economic recovery.

Pete Edwards is stepping down from his role as head of the university’s school of natural and computer sciences to take on the new position of vice-principal for regional engagement and recovery.

The move comes hot-on-the-heels of city rival Robert Gordon University revealing plans to support local economic recovery by appointing a vice-principal who will be focused on regional development.

Covid-19 brought into sharp focus the part the university can play in helping the north-east of Scotland bounce back.” George Boyne, principal and vice-chancellor, Aberdeen University.

Aberdeen University principal and vice-chancellor George Boyne said: “Professor Pete Edwards is a long-standing member of our academic community and will lead our work to ensure the university continues to bring benefits to organisations and communities in the north-east.

“Covid-19 brought into sharp focus the part the university can play in helping the north-east of Scotland bounce back and build as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Aberdeen University’s latest appointee will lead the development and implementation of a strategy for the ancient institution to make a “comprehensive and effective contribution” to the region’s economic, social and cultural recovery and development, Professor Boyne said.

He added: “Professor Edwards will support the identification of new regional development opportunities and collaborations, expanding our links with external partners to ensure responsiveness to regional priorities, as well as enhancing our work on entrepreneurship, start-ups, consultancy and commercialisation.

“Overseeing our commitments as a civic university and our engagement with community planning is also key to this role.

“This is a dynamic and progressive time for our university as we work towards achieving the commitments made in Aberdeen 2040 – our strategic vision for the future.”

33 years and counting

Prof Edwards joined the university as a research fellow in the department of computing science in October 1988. Since then he has held a number of academic positions, including head of computing science and head of the graduate school in the college of physical sciences.

With more than 20 years’ experience of research and innovation working with partners from the public, private and third sectors, including a spell as director of the UK Digital Economy Research Hub, known as dot.rural, Prof Edwards has been an active contributor across a variety of regional economic development activities.

He is a member of both the Aberdeen City Region Deal digital working group and Opportunity North East’s digital and entrepreneurship board, and is also an advisor to Aberdeen City Council’s Smart City strategy.

Prof Edwards said: “This is a challenging time for the north-east of Scotland as it deals not only with the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the wider socioeconomic implications of the energy transition.

“I am delighted to be taking up this new role, which will work towards recovery and redevelopment – putting the university at the heart of the region and working to realise the ambition in our foundational purpose to be ‘in the service of others’.”

