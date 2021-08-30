Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, August 30th 2021 Show Links
Business / North of Scotland

Another leading Aberdeen lawyer on the move as legal firms reshape their energy teams

By Keith Findlay
August 30, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: August 30, 2021, 12:27 pm
New partner Bruce McLeod ,left, and head of office Richard Scott at Pinsent Masons in Aberdeen.
New partner Bruce McLeod ,left, and head of office Richard Scott at Pinsent Masons in Aberdeen.

One of the north-east oil and gas industry’s top lawyers, Bruce McLeod, has become a partner in the Aberdeen office of legal firm Pinsent Masons.

He has joined the firm from Burness Paull and previously worked for Granite City-based Paull & Williamsons – before its merger with Burness, creating Burness Paull.

Prior to joining Paull & Williamsons in 2003, the oil and gas specialist acquired eight years’ commercial and legal experience with energy giant BP.

He is an extremely well-regarded and hands-on lawyer in the oil and gas space.”

Melanie Grimmitt, global head of energy, Pinsent Masons.

Mr McLeod started his legal career with Ledingham Chalmers, becoming an associate of the Granite City-based firm, after graduating from Aberdeen University.

His move to Pinsent comes just a few months after the firm lost the services of another leading Aberdeen-based oil and gas lawyer, Bob Ruddiman, to Burness Paul.

Meanwhile, renowned dealmaker Rosalie Chadwick recently became Pinsent’s new global head of oil and gas, replacing Mr Ruddiman.

‘Crossroads’

Announcing Mr McLeod’s appointment, Melanie Grimmitt, Pinsent’s Leeds-based global head of energy, said: “The oil and gas sector is at an important crossroads as the world transitions to a low-carbon future.

“With his sector approach and international outlook, Bruce brings the right expertise and know-how to effectively help our clients navigate this journey.

“He is an extremely well-regarded and hands-on lawyer in the oil and gas space, and has worked on some very complex transactions that complement our portfolio well.”

Bruce McLeod

Mr McLeod said: “Energy transition is transforming the global energy landscape. Some are becoming more broadly-based energy companies, increasing investment in wind, hydrogen, solar and carbon capture projects, and divesting some of their existing oil and gas assets.

“Others are acquiring those assets and providing the investment required to bridge the gap between global energy demand and what can be supplied from renewables.

UK industry’s ‘key role’

“And from a UK perspective, the industry has a key role to play by investing in platform electrification and developing domestic production, thereby reducing the incremental emissions generated by importing oil and gas. ”

He added: “Pinsent Mason’s global energy team has an excellent reputation across M&A (mergers and acquisitions), capital markets, financing, and projects.

“That breadth and scale is becoming increasingly important to clients as they structure and deliver the deals required to enable these investments.”

A great asset

Richard Scott, partner and head of Pinsent’s’ Aberdeen office, said: “Bruce’s reputation as an oil and gas heavyweight is not restricted to just the UK continental shelf, but extends across many of the international energy hubs where our lawyers are most active.

“His commercial and legal experience is a very welcome addition to our established team, and he will be a great asset in supporting our energy sector clients, whether it be in traditional oil and gas projects or with investments in energy transition and the broader energy sector.”

Lawyer leaves Stronachs after nearly 13 years to join Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie in Inverness

Partners cash in as Pinsent Masons smashes £500m turnover barrier

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]