Intellicore on track for record revenue after raft of global contracts

By Keith Findlay
September 2, 2021, 6:00 am
Barry Booth, Intellicore.
Business software specialist Intellicore, of Aberdeen, has said it is on course for a record trading year, thanks to new contracts secured by its parent around the world.

Launched in June 2010 by managing director Barry Booth, Intellicore provides smartphone apps and other bespoke IT solutions along with support and development services.

Revenue of £1.8 million is forecast for its 2021-22 financial year, which would be the company’s best trading performance to date.

2021 has been a particularly strong year for our group, with us working across multiple sectors and geographies.”

Barry Booth, Intellicore

Intellicore and sister business Seall, which specialises in software for the marine industries, have increased their total headcount by 10, to 23 during the period to date, with a further five people expected to be added to the team before the end of the year.

The two businesses are part of umbrella company the Human Centered Technology Group (HCTG), whose largest contract to date has seen Intellicore confirmed as the “technology partner of choice” for global short-term immigration compliance management firm Nomadic – a subsidiary of Fragomen, the world’s largest immigration services firm.

This partnership will see Intellicore support Nomadic with the development of innovative travel management software.

Serving clients around the world

Meanwhile, HCTG has secured six new contracts since the start of the year, across geographies including Mexico, the US, Cyprus, the Netherlands, India and Turkey.

Mr Booth said: “2021 has been a particularly strong year for our group, with us working across multiple sectors and geographies to support business with development software solutions as well as taking products to market for them.

“We are thrilled to be supporting Nomadic during what is a particularly exciting phase of the business for them.”

Seall is behind more than 29,000 licensed products globally. It was formed by Mr Booth and fellow director Des Neill to deliver to market a next-generation electronic chart display and information system.

Origins

Mr Booth set up the original business, Intellicore, previously Web Genie Solutions, part-time in his third year at university.

He later realised it could generate enough business for him to take it full-time, but rather than only focus on web-based development – as he did at the start – he started work on application development and more specifically distributed application development.

ICT sector a huge contributor to Scotland’s economy

According to industry body ScotlandIS, this country has about 3,900 digital technology companies.

It is estimated they contribute around £7.5 billion a year to the economy in gross value added terms.

The sector is believed to be growing 1.5 times faster than the overall economy and it is now Scotland’s fourth-largest exporter of products and services, worth more than £3.3bn annually.

Around 100,000 people work in digital technologies roles across the Scottish economy, with 13,000 new jobs created every year.

Driving growth

ScotlandIS has been the driving force behind the development of the ICT (information communications technology) and Digital Technologies Skills Investment Plan, published by Skills Development Scotland and now in the early stage of delivery.

It aims to reinforce and improve all aspects of the skills pipeline, from the school curriculum to workplace skills development.

