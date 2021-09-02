Commercial property: Bomb disposal firm Eodex targets new opportunities in the North Sea

Offshore bomb disposal company Eodex has opened its first Scottish base at Aberdeen Energy Park.

It has taken space at the Innovation Centre on a one-year lease, moving a small team in during August.

There is room for more people in the firm’s Unit 2 base as operations in Aberdeen expand.

The growth in the renewables sector in Scotland and globally brings enormous potential for our business to grow and develop from our Aberdeen base.” Bernie Morrison, Eodex

Eodex specialises in the safe and environmentally friendly removal and disposal of unexploded ordnance (UXO) around the world. Its main UK operational base is in Portsmouth.

The company supports a wide range of offshore and underwater work, and also provides precise explosive cutting systems for decommissioning projects.

Its new Aberdeen base will focus on projects in the North Sea and Scottish waters, serving as a hub for three employees initially.

But the headcount is expected to increase as the UK and global economy transitions from oil consumption to renewables – a shift predicted to increase the demand for Eodex’s technologies.

‘Gentle’ approach

According to the company, its “gentle” approach avoids the detonation of seabed munitions whenever possible.

Eodex also says its marine environment-friendly systems – used by the Royal Navy and many other armed forces around the world – are ideal for work near offshore wind farms.

Bernie Morrison, executive director at the company, said: “Green energy is the way forward and seabed operations to locate, classify and safely dispose of UXOs has grown considerably following the increase in global demand for renewable energy development.

‘Enormous potential’

“The growth in the renewables sector in Scotland and globally brings enormous potential for our business to grow and develop from our Aberdeen base.”

Hugh Canham, head of asset management at Moorfield Group, which owns and operates Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks, said: “This deal is yet another boost for our reputation as a key business location within Aberdeen and the north-east.

Flexible space

“It is testament to the quality of our workspaces that dynamic new occupiers like Eodex recognise the value in the flexible office solutions that we have available here at the parks.

“As pandemic restrictions start to ease, we anticipate increased occupier demand for space.”

Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks comprise 200,000sq ft of multi-let office and industrial space for more than 80 companies.

