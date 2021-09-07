Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New chief executive for international logistics firm Peterson

By Kelly Wilson
September 7, 2021, 5:10 pm
Sarah Moore to become new chief executive of Peterson from January 2022 Picture shows; Sarah Moore. Unknown. Supplied by Peterson Date; Unknown
International logistics firm Peterson has announced the appointment of Sarah Moore as its new chief executive.

Ms Moore, already an executive director, will replace the retiring Erwin Kooij in the CEO’s role at the start of January.

She will continue to be based in Aberdeen after she takes up her new position.

With more than 10 years experience in the business, Ms Moore joined in 2009 and has held several senior posts, including innovation and projects director and most recently executive director.

According to Peterson, she brings considerable experience in energy logistics and internationalisation to the CEO’s role.

Energy transition is critical

Ms Moore said: “It is an honour to succeed Erwin and lead Peterson Energy Logistics alongside a strong management team.

“Supply chain innovation will be critical to realise the energy transition for our industry. Our ambitious plans and firm partnerships with our clients will see new models drive this change, against a backdrop of unwavering focus on quality and safety.”

Key part in forging links across the world

Mr Kooij joined Peterson in the early 1980s and was part of the formation of the southern north-sea pool, a pioneering collaboration model in the Netherlands, where operators outsource their combined marine and helicopter requirements to one logistics facilitator, Peterson.

The outgoing CEO said: “I am very pleased that, following a diligent and thorough selection process, Sarah Moore has been chosen as my successor.

“Sarah has made a significant contribution to the business over the past 12 years, firstly by playing a major role in the development of our Lighthouse technology suite, supporting the development of our portfolio businesses and latterly in establishing us in international locations, such as Qatar and Australia.

“With the energy industry going through a period of significant change, these are exciting times for Peterson Energy Logistics, and I am pleased that Sarah will lead the business forward from the start of next year.”

Peterson has bases across the world including in the Netherlands, Norway and Trinidad, as well as Aberdeen.

