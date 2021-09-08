New markets mean more jobs for McLachlan Marine

North-east inshore workboat operator McLachlan Marine has grown its headcount by nearly a quarter on the back of new opportunities in the renewables sector and energy transition.

The £1 million-plus company, based in Fordoun, Aberdeenshire, started the year with a core 18-strong team.

It has added another four workers in recent months and managing director Ruari McLachlan, who describes his business as “the Swiss army knife of workboat operators”, expects to create more new jobs as the firm extends its reach into new markets in the area.

Boss says local knowledge is key

He added: “Local knowledge is proving to be increasingly important to the clients we are talking with, and our unique position makes us well-placed to meet the demands of these emerging sectors.”

McLachlan Marine is currently focused on repurposing older vessels in its fleet of four workboats, to make them better-equipped for the renewables market in particular.

Mr McLachlan said the business was applying experience gained in other markets, such as crew transfer and the £350m-plus Aberdeen harbour expansion project, to take it to the “next level” as it seeks to emerge from the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

10th anniversary

Operating from Fordoun and also from harbour quaysides in Aberdeen and Montrose, McLachlan Marine was founded in 2011.

It quickly grew to 20 staff plus subcontracted crew, whose number fluctuates due to the seasonal nature of operations.

Core numbers are expected to increase in the months ahead as more people are required to fulfil a growing list of projects.

‘Real inspiration’

The company recently celebrated a decade in business with a visit from Aberdeen Lord Provost Barney Crockett, who boarded one of its vessels, Ocean Supporter, to congratulate Mr McLachlan and his team.

Mr Crockett said: “Their operation in Aberdeen has gone from strength to strength and I am pleased to note the employment opportunities their expansion brings to the local economy. They are a real inspiration.”

