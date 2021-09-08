Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business / North of Scotland

New markets mean more jobs for McLachlan Marine

By Keith Findlay
September 8, 2021, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Lord Provost Barney Crockett, right, with McLachlan Marine MD Ruari McLachlan.
North-east inshore workboat operator McLachlan Marine has grown its headcount by nearly a quarter on the back of new opportunities in the renewables sector and energy transition.

The £1 million-plus company, based in Fordoun, Aberdeenshire, started the year with a core 18-strong team.

It has added another four workers in recent months and managing director Ruari McLachlan, who describes his business as “the Swiss army knife of workboat operators”, expects to create more new jobs as the firm extends its reach into new markets in the area.

Boss says local knowledge is key

He added: “Local knowledge is proving to be increasingly important to the clients we are talking with, and our unique position makes us well-placed to meet the demands of these emerging sectors.”

McLachlan Marine is currently focused on repurposing older vessels in its fleet of four workboats, to make them better-equipped for the renewables market in particular.

Mr McLachlan said the business was applying experience gained in other markets, such as crew transfer and the £350m-plus Aberdeen harbour expansion project, to take it to the “next level” as it seeks to emerge from the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

10th anniversary

Operating from Fordoun and also from harbour quaysides in Aberdeen and Montrose, McLachlan Marine was founded in 2011.

It quickly grew to 20 staff plus subcontracted crew, whose number fluctuates due to the seasonal nature of operations.

Core numbers are expected to increase in the months ahead as more people are required to fulfil a growing list of projects.

‘Real inspiration’

The company recently celebrated a decade in business with a visit from Aberdeen Lord Provost Barney Crockett, who boarded one of its vessels, Ocean Supporter, to congratulate Mr McLachlan and his team.

Mr Crockett said: “Their operation in Aberdeen has gone from strength to strength and I am pleased to note the employment opportunities their expansion brings to the local economy. They are a real inspiration.”

