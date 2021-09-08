Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business / North of Scotland

Amplus Energy Services agrees two-year deal with Aberdeen FC’s youth academy

By Keith Findlay
September 8, 2021, 11:45 am
l-r AFC Youth Academy director Gavin Levey, talent of the month Alfie Bavidge, young talent of the month Rory Phillips, Amplus HR adviser Ali Herd and Amplus managing director Ian Herd.
Amplus Energy Services has struck a two-year sponsorship deal aimed at helping Aberdeen Football Club nurture the next generation of Pittodrie stars.

The support of Granite Ciy-based Amplus, which specialises in floating oilfield production services, has already seen the introduction of player of the month awards for the Scottish Premiership club’s Bobby Clark Youth Academy.

This is an exciting time for the club, and I’m pleased that as a local company we will get the opportunity to play a small part in its ambitious plans.”

Ian Herd, managing director, Amplus Energy Services

The agreement also sees Amplus continue its sponsorship of Angus the Bull,
making the firm one of the longest-running sponsors of the Dons’ beloved mascot.

The youth academy player of the month award scheme recognises young players for their work ethic and commitment to improvement, as well as their performances in training and games.

Players are nominated by youth academy coaches, with the winners featured on AFC’s social media channels and website.

Angus the Bull.

Amplus managing director Ian Herd said: “We are proud supporters of Aberdeen
Football Club and are thrilled to be strengthening our relationship, particularly as the club continues to make positive improvements across the youth academy.

“This is an exciting time for the club, and I’m pleased that as a local company we will get the opportunity to play a small part in its ambitious plans to be the best developer of young talent.”

Amplus reaping the benefits

AFC commercial director Rob Wicks said he was delighted to see another long-term commercial partner – Amplus has been involved since 2014 – bolster its relationship with the Dons.

Mr Wicks added: “Amplus Energy Services Ltd have reaped the many positive benefits of partnering a football club and it is really encouraging to see the desire from them
to not only increase their level of engagement but also broaden the partnership to see them supporting the young players emerging from our youth academy.”

Rob Wicks at Pittodrie stadium, Aberdeen.

In addition to highlighting talent and rewarding hard work at the youth academy, AFC’s partnership with Amplus ties into the club’s long-running association with the charity North East Sensory Services (NESS).

The new agreement will see AFC supporting Amplus with the provision of goods and services to support the annual NESS fundraising event.”

North-east trio prepare to cycle length of Britain for local sensory charity

Dons’ latest signing will guide club and community on personal finance under five-year deal

