Commercial property: FG Burnett’s boss sees plenty of reasons for Aberdeen city centre cheer despite high tally of vacant shops

A retail occupancy survey carried out in Aberdeen during August revealed 47 vacant shops on Union Street – up by six, or nearly 15% since February.

A quarter of all retail units on the Granite City’s famous old thoroughfare were shut as national chains and independents alike struggled to shake off the impact of Covid-19 and stay in business.

It is the highest level of vacancies property firm FG Burnett has seen in biannual studies of the street going back several years.

Net declines were worse on the south side of the street between February and last month, with four fewer shops open. There were two fewer on the north side by August 11.

Shell’s relocation ‘terrific news for the city’

On a much brighter note, the increase in vacant units since February is compensated for by three imminent openings and lease deals affecting at least two shops that FG Burnett has concluded deals on but are not yet trading.

And FG Burnett managing director Richard Noble said the recent announcement about Shell relocating to the Silver Fin building from Tullos was”terrific news for the city centre and particularly for the west end of Union Street, where shop vacancies have remained “stubbornly high” for years.

Mr Noble added: “The position is not quite so bad as recorded on the date of the survey.

“But it is inevitable that fresh voids will arise from the survey total of 188 units.

“There is no sign of any marked recovery in how Union Street is faring against the covered schemes, which are having their own challenges, and the bigger problem of online shopping.

“It remains to be seen whether the pandemic in itself will have any lasting effect on occupancy levels – it is the fundamental long-standing challenges that are the problem.”

New pavilions will ‘significantly enhance the heart of the city’

He continued: “We can take heart from the Union Terrace Gardens regeneration project, which includes the development of three stunning pavilions – currently being marketed by FG Burnett.

“This will significantly enhance the heart of the city. It won’t happen overnight but that scheme will have a positive influence in seeing city living returning to Union Terrace.”

Mr Noble said social distancing measures on Union Street had “to an extent” shown “what can happen if people are given more space than traffic”.

The FG Burnett MD added: “Whilst cars and buses must have a place in the central area, we should move from where we are to a complete reinvention of our Union Street public realm and the development of our cafe culture on Belmont Street, Back Wynd, Schoolhill and Upperkirkgate.

“There may be merit in considering how a public transport system could be developed, delivering people to key locations on the edge of the central area.

“Public transport and car parking are key factors. Consultation with occupiers over fears they may have about access and servicing can overcome long-standing concerns about traffic calming in our city centre.

He continued: “The city council has shown ambition in purchasing the former BHS and market buildings – a key site that needs to be brought into use again as soon as possible, improving linkages to the historic area around The Green.

“Whilst in an ambitious mood, could we see a dusting down of plans for escalators to replace the current Back Wynd steps?

Events ‘key’ to bringing people back into the city centre

“When the Green is busy with, for example, Aberdeen Inspired Nights, the buzz is terrific and reverberates throughout the whole central area.”

A key ingredient for any city looking to attract visitors from near and far is a regular, well-promoted events schedule, Mr Noble said, adding: “It is just as important as the physical bricks, mortar and landscaping schemes that are onsite and in the planning pipeline.”

