Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
Business / North of Scotland

AAB adds six new recruits to its fast-growing virtual finance team

By Keith Findlay
September 13, 2021, 11:45 am
l-r, VFF director Lauren McIlroy, new manager Alex Wheelan and new senior manager Arlene Cumming.
Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB) has announced a raft of new hires in its “virtual finance function” (VFF) team.

The specialist division provides outsourced financial services to companies of all sizes across a range of sectors.

Aberdeen-based AAB, which employs about 340 people, including 21 partners, across accountancy and business advice operations, said it had added six new recruits to its VFF arm following a period of “substantial” growth.

The majority of our new and existing clients are businesses that are embracing virtual finance functions as an alternative to recruiting in-house teams.”

Lauren McIlroy, VFF director, AAB.

The group describes its VFF service as a “transformational” approach to traditional outsourcing, differing from traditional cloud accounting because its team is on hand to provide specialist advice and expertise to “ensure the bigger picture is considered”.

AAB’s new VFF recruits include a senior manager, manager, three assistant managers and the team’s first graduate trainee.

VFF client numbers have increased by 50%, with fee income in the division growing by 60% during the past year, AAB said.

AAB’s headquarters, Kingshill View, at the Prime Four business park in Aberdeen.

Around half of the recent wins have come from businesses within the energy sector and the rest from the business services, technology and public & not-for-profit sectors, the group added.

AAB VFF director Lauren McIlroy said: “I am delighted to welcome so many new members to the team.

“All of these appointments bring additional expertise and experience which will benefit our clients and further enhance our service delivery.”

Lauren McIlroy

She added: “The increase in client demand is a result of many different factors.

“Some clients are growing, others are downscaling and some have completed mergers or acquisitions, while we are also supporting a few start-ups who have secured their first round of funding and need to put key functions in place.

“However, the majority of our new and existing clients are businesses that are embracing virtual finance functions as an alternative to recruiting in-house teams.

“We look forward to continuing to work with such progressive businesses across the globe.”

AAB, which also has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London, turns over about £30 million annually.

