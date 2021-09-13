BrewDog brings in former Asda CEO as chairman and mentor

North-east brewing giant BrewDog has unveiled former Asda chief executive Allan Leighton as its new chairman.

Mr Leighton’s other past roles include a spell as CEO at Danish jewellery manufacturer and retailer Pandora.

As well as Asda, he has served as the chairman of major businesses including the Co-operative Group, Royal Mail, Entertainment One, Wagamama and Lastminute.com.

In addition, he is a former deputy chairman of Leeds United Football Club and a co-owner of Northamptonshire team Brackley Town FC, which plays in the sixth tier of English football.

Mr Leighton is replacing Blythe Jack in the chairperson’s role at Ellon-based BrewDog.

Ms Jack – a director of the company since 2017 – took up the post on a temporary basis earlier this year.

She was given the task of overseeing the recruitment process for a fully independent successor, in line with the requirements of the UK Corporate Governance Code.

BrewDog said she was staying on the board as deputy chairwoman, and would also continue to oversee its previously announced culture review.

In addition to his role as chairman, Mr Leighton will mentor BrewDog chief executive James Watt.

The company found itself at the heart of damning criticism over its working practices earlier this year, later issuing a public apology to former employees.

It expects the new addition to its boardroom team to provide “experienced counsel on leadership and governance matters” as it enters its

next phase of growth, in particular expanding its international footprint.

Plans for its fast-growing bar chain include openings in Berlin and Frankfurt, in Germany, and a flagship pub in Las Vegas, among other new US locations.

Earlier this month the company announced a joint venture with Far East brewer Asahi to grow its presence in the Japanese craft beer market.

Mr Leighton said: “BrewDog has built an incredible market position and brand in a short space of time.

“I look forward to playing my role in ensuring the company has the right governance in place to capitalise on the opportunities ahead.”

Mentorship ‘invaluable’

Mr Watt said: “As we continue to build our business and implement a range of initiatives to become the best business we can be, Allan’s mentorship and personal guidance will be invaluable.

“This is an exciting time for the business as we build on the momentum from recent success to reach our full potential.

“We are thrilled that someone of Allan’s calibre has agreed to lead the business through its next phase of growth.”