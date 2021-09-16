Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
Business / North of Scotland

International demand for its oilfield technology boosts revenue at north-east firm Tendeka

By Keith Findlay
September 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Tendeka chief executive Brad Baker
Bosses at oilfield services firm Tendeka are toasting new international contracts worth more than £22 million for work over the next three years.

On top of this “unplanned revenue”, the company has also won long-term worth work with operators using its swellable packers – isolation devices that rely on elastomers to expand and form a seal when immersed in certain wellbore fluids – and technologies for sand and inflow control.

These are being used in key energy hubs including the North Sea, Australasia and the Middle East.

Orders flowing in from the US

In addition, Tendeka, which has its headquarters in Westhill, near Aberdeen, is delivering its first “significant” orders for its FloSure autonomous inflow control devices (AICDs) in the US, following a successful trial earlier this year.

The AICDs remove unwanted produced fluids, while promoting the production of oil from the entire length of the well.

According to Tendeka, this leads to increased oil recovery and less gas production.

The company has installed more than 50,000 of its FloSure AICDs around the world to date.

‘Uncertain time for the sector’

Chief executive Brad Baker said: “To secure a number of multi-year, international agreements is always satisfying, but even more so with what the industry has been going through over the last 18 months.

“It has been an uncertain time for the sector but, due to the hard work of our team and our investment in technology, we have forged even stronger relationships with our global customers to enhance their operations.”

Tendeka’s success at securing new sand and inflow control technology contracts this year “cements our position in the market” as an industry leader, Mr Baker added.

The firm is also the developer of the PulseEight “dynamic” downhole reservoir management system, which it says is “the world’s first re-deployable wireless completion with control, power, monitoring and communications already on-board”.

Tendeka was founded in 2009 through a merger of three companies under the Shell Technology Ventures umbrella – Sensornet, Swellfix and Well Technology – and the acquisition of two other businesses.

