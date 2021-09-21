Pentland Ferries workers to get Living Wage

Orkney-based Pentland Ferries has announced it is now accredited as a Living Wage Employer.

The commitment will see everyone working at the company receive a minimum hourly wage of £9.50.

Independently calculated each year, the Real Living Wage is higher than the National Living Wage rate of £8.91, which is set by the UK Government.

In Scotland, more than 15% of all jobs pay less than the real Living Wage – around 350,000 jobs.

Pentland Ferries director Kathryn Scollie said: “We are very proud to have achieved accreditation as a Living Wage employer.

“We value our people and want to make sure that everyone on our payroll is earning a wage that is adequate for their needs.”

Family-owned Pentland Ferries operates the ferry service across the Pentland Firth from Gills Bay in Caithness to St Margaret’s Hope in South Ronaldsay, Orkney.

Calls for more companies to follow example

The decision has been congratulated by the Poverty Alliance, which hopes to see more companies follow its lead.

Poverty Alliance director Peter Kelly said: “Too many workers in Scotland are in the grip of poverty and employers choosing to pay at least the real Living Wage can loosen that grip.

“Payment of the real Living Wage allows those in work to become more included in society, better meet their everyday needs, and feel their value and hard work is recognised by their employer.”

Mr Kelly added: “Congratulations to Pentland Ferries on their Living Wage commitment, and I hope more organisations follow their lead by becoming Living Wage-accredited.”

Living Wage Scotland manager Lynn Anderson said: “We’re delighted Pentland Ferries has become an accredited Living Wage employer.

“They join a growing movement of over 1,900 employers in Scotland who together want to ensure workers have what they need to thrive.”

Award-winning company

Pentland Ferries became the first ferry operator in the UK to achieve a Green Tourism Award last year.

It followed the introduction in November 2019 of a new purpose-built vessel, the MV Alfred, with better environmental credentials.

The ship’s efficient design, LED lighting, and fuel efficiency all contributed to the bronze-level award.