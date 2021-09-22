Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021 Show Links
Business / North of Scotland

Johnston Carmichael adds trio of department heads to its boardroom team

By Keith Findlay
September 22, 2021, 12:01 am
Johnston Carmichael's new board members - clockwise from top left, Graham Marjoribanks, Lynne Walker and Shaun Millican.
Johnston Carmichael (JC), Scotland’s largest independent accountancy and business advisory firm. has appointed three of its partners to the board.

The Aberdeen-based firm said the promotions were part of its strategy of having a strong succession plan for the senior leadership team.

Its new board members each leads a specialist department.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we have never seen a time when there have been so many exciting opportunities for our business.”

Sandy Manson, chairman, Johnston Carmichael.

Graham Marjoribanks is head of audit and assurance.

Lynne Walker is responsible for business advisory services and Shaun Millican is at the helm of the division focused on technology and life sciences.

The board already includes chairman Sandy Manson, Mark Houston, Craig MacPherson and Andrew Walker.

‘Rich and diverse mix of talents’

Mr Manson said the three new members “bring a rich and diverse mix of talents, experience, and perspective to help oversee and guide our business as we keep developing and growing our capabilities in light of client requirements”.

He added: “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we have never seen a time when there have been so many exciting opportunities for our business.

“These key appointments are part of our strategy of continuing to build an independent firm of exceptional quality which we can pass onto future generations.”

Sandy Manson

Ms Walker has overseen the development and implementation of a range of digital solutions to enhance Johnston Carmichael’s services.

Mr Marjoribanks is described as having a “wealth of specialist international experience”.

And Mr Millican adds “particular expertise in advising fast-growing, scalable businesses in a variety of sectors”.

JC is currently celebrating its 85th year.

Nairn roots

The firm, which was founded in 1936, in Nairn, now has 800 staff and partners.

It said the promotions coincided with it reshaping and strengthening its sector focus to help clients take advantage of market opportunities arising from economic recovery.

JC has five offices north of its home city of Aberdeen – in Inverness, Elgin, Huntly, Fraserburgh, Inverurie.

There are also offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Perth, Stirling, Forfar and London.

