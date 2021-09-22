Johnston Carmichael adds trio of department heads to its boardroom team

Johnston Carmichael (JC), Scotland’s largest independent accountancy and business advisory firm. has appointed three of its partners to the board.

The Aberdeen-based firm said the promotions were part of its strategy of having a strong succession plan for the senior leadership team.

Its new board members each leads a specialist department.

Graham Marjoribanks is head of audit and assurance.

Lynne Walker is responsible for business advisory services and Shaun Millican is at the helm of the division focused on technology and life sciences.

The board already includes chairman Sandy Manson, Mark Houston, Craig MacPherson and Andrew Walker.

‘Rich and diverse mix of talents’

Mr Manson said the three new members “bring a rich and diverse mix of talents, experience, and perspective to help oversee and guide our business as we keep developing and growing our capabilities in light of client requirements”.

He added: “Despite the challenges of the pandemic, we have never seen a time when there have been so many exciting opportunities for our business.

“These key appointments are part of our strategy of continuing to build an independent firm of exceptional quality which we can pass onto future generations.”

Ms Walker has overseen the development and implementation of a range of digital solutions to enhance Johnston Carmichael’s services.

Mr Marjoribanks is described as having a “wealth of specialist international experience”.

And Mr Millican adds “particular expertise in advising fast-growing, scalable businesses in a variety of sectors”.

JC is currently celebrating its 85th year.

Nairn roots

The firm, which was founded in 1936, in Nairn, now has 800 staff and partners.

It said the promotions coincided with it reshaping and strengthening its sector focus to help clients take advantage of market opportunities arising from economic recovery.

JC has five offices north of its home city of Aberdeen – in Inverness, Elgin, Huntly, Fraserburgh, Inverurie.

There are also offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, Perth, Stirling, Forfar and London.

