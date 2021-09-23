Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Banff financial advisers open new office in Banchory

By Keith Findlay
September 23, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: September 23, 2021, 12:16 pm
l-r Olympic skier Alex Tilley and Banchory-based investment manager Neil Stewart.
A firm of independent financial advisers based in Banff has added a second office, opening a branch in Banchory.

Structured Financial Planning (SFP) celebrated the event by agreeing to a sponsorship deal with Olympic skier Alex Tilley.

The company manages more than £90 million of pensions and investments for personal and business clients throughout the north-east.

It said it opened the second office to allow it to better serve its growing clientele in the Royal Deeside and Aberdeen areas following the return of face-to-face meetings.

Five-strong team

The new branch, taking the firm’s headcount from three to five, is led by investment manager Neil Stewart and financial adviser Richard Evans, the firm’s founder and owner.

They decided to sponsor Tilley after learning she was from nearby Torphins.

“I am a keen skier, as are a number of our clients,” Mr Evans said, adding: “As Alex is based in  Torphins, with that connection and our plans to open in Banchory I was keen to explore if we could help her in some way.”

The sponsorship deal, which is for an initial one-year term, will help fund Tilley’s general expenses, which have increased due additional Covid restrictions and testing requirements.

A member of the British World Cup Squad for six years, Tilley (27) competes mainly in giant slalom and parallel ski events.

Alex Tilley

She has competed in the world championships in the US (2015), Switzerland (2017), Sweden (2019) and Italy (2021), as well as the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, in 2018.

Having passed all the selection criteria, she is on track to be selected for the 2022 Games in Beijing.

She said: “I’m always delighted to be able to create partnerships with new sponsors and I’m so excited to be able to represent Structured Financial Planning this year.

“With the new office opening in Banchory, it’s a real pleasure to have a local sponsor and to represent the community.”

‘Hugely grateful’

She added: “Alpine skiing isn’t a very mainstream sport in the UK and so we athletes have to rely heavily on private sponsors in order to continue doing what we love, so I’m hugely grateful for the help and support.”

Founded in 2004, SFP has recently moved to new offices in Banff and is one of the first tenants to take up residence in the Lyon’s Den, the town’s new business hub developed by Property Partners.

After lying empty for several years, the former ironmongers has been brought back to life as part of the ongoing regeneration of the town.

After being sat empty for several years, the former ironmongers has become Lyon’s Den.

The building has been redeveloped as a workspace, featuring private offices, co-working areas, meeting and training spaces, as well as a business lounge.

It was bought and then transformed by Neil McLeod, managing director of local business Property Partners.

The property has joined the likes of Banff Vinery and Bridge Street as part of the redevelopment of the area.

Paul Florence Mortgage Services also calls Lyon’s Den home.

