Vysus’ new CFO aims to help the firm ‘significantly accelerate’ growth

The new head of finance at Aberdeen-based Vysus Group boasts a string of senior roles since his days studying accountancy at Robert Gordon University (RGU).

Vysus – formerly the energy division of Lloyds Register – has unveiled Geoff Morrison as chief financial officer.

He has joined the company from Claxton Engineering Services, where he was also CFO.

A former pupil of Aberdeen Grammar School, Mr Morrison graduated from RGU in 2002.

From energy to aviation and back

He went on to work for companies including Weatherford and GE Oil and Gas – at home and overseas – before taking up the post of head of finance at Aberdeen International Airport in September 2011.

A return to the energy industry in spring 2013 saw him working in a variety of key roles at Proserv, based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, before joining Claxton in August 2019.

At engineering and technical consultancy Vysus, he has taken over the CFO’s role from Olga Redondo Molina, who Vyus said had “moved on”.

Vysus chief executive David Clark said: “The skills Geoff has gained in his numerous years in leading finance roles based both in the UK and internationally, will stand him in good stead for the next chapter in our business journey.

“We see tremendous opportunity to leverage the extensive technical and regulatory experience across the global Vysus Group team as we help customers realise and deliver on the transformational changes needed across all sectors as we transition to a low carbon world.”

The change of CFO coincides with the first anniversary of Vysus – based at the Prime Four business park – becoming a standalone business.

Mr Morrison said: “I am excited in the direction we are taking the company.

“The Vysus Group global team has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to continue ensuring operational delivery for our customers, while establishing the new organisation.

Growth opportunity

“With all of this now in place, we have the opportunity to significantly accelerate the growth and development of the business.

“I look forward to drawing on my international experience and that of our experienced team to further the Vysus Group capability and footprint.”

