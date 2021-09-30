Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Business / North of Scotland

Asco boss says ‘loyal’ employees are helping to set the Aberdeen company on a path for growth

By Keith Findlay
September 30, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: September 30, 2021, 6:43 am
Asco's operations in Aberdeen are part and parcel of harbour life.

Asco has not “missed a beat” during the Covid-19 pandemic and continues to get kit to where it is needed amid the current woes affecting UK supply chains, the global logistics firm’s chief executive, Peter France, has said.

Mr France said Aberdeen-based Asco was not suffering HGV driver shortages like those seen elsewhere.

But he warned the ongoing road haulage crisis and fuel scarcity in some parts of the UK were “not helpful” to businesses. – and may have a “very negative” long-term impact.

“We have just got to do our best to make sure it doesn’t impact on us”, he added.

Asco’s “loyal” drivers are helping the company complete orders on time, he said.

He continued: “We haven’t missed a beat during Covid and we’re maintaining that level of service now.”

We have robust plans in place to support our objectives of operating more efficiently, and we will continue to invest in our local communities through supporting causes we are passionate about.”

Peter France, chief executive, Asco.

Mr France was speaking as Asco reported “positive” results for 2020 and “key achievements” including it setting up two new international operating bases.

Last year’s revenue came in at £346.8 million, down from nearly £548m in 2019 as the pandemic impacted markets in an “unprecedented year for business”, the firm said.

It added: “Our response to Covid-19 was swift, decisive and focused on delivering a supportive, measured and compassionate approach to
sustaining our business, supporting our clients and protecting our people.”

Counting the cost of Covid-19

Asco posted wider pre-tax losses of £46.7m for 2020, compared with a £30.6m deficit the year before.

Underlying earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation fell to £16.1m last year, from £21.5m in 2019, which the company said was largely due to the impact of Covid-19 and lower oil prices hitting drilling activity in its oil and gas market.

Asco reduced its global workforce by about 10% during the year, leaving it with around 1,300 employees in more than 70 global locations at the start of 2021.

Asco chief executive Peter France.

Mr France said the job cuts affected all parts of the business, including operations in Aberdeen and Peterhead.

The oil and gas market has improved this year, thanks to higher commodity prices, and Asco can also benefit from new opportunities in the energy transition, he added.

“We are proud of how resilient and proactive Asco and its team have been”, he said, adding: “We continue to be aligned in our aim to build our exceptional reputation within the global energy market and focus on supporting our clients through what has undoubtedly been a challenging period.

Key contracts

“Our customer-centric approach has been pivotal to securing a number of key contracts this year, branching into new markets and locations.

“As we move towards a net-zero carbon emissions future, we have robust plans in place to support our objectives of operating more efficiently, and we will continue to invest in our local communities through supporting causes we are passionate about.”

Asco also reported the lowest level of recordable health and safety incidents in more than 10 years.

The two new bases are in Dakar, in Senegal, and New Brunswick, Canada.

Asco has risen from humble beginnings in a small warehouse in Aberdeen, in 1967, to a company turning over hundreds of millions of pounds annually.

It started this year under new ownership, with oil and gas veteran Bob Keiller installed as non-executive chairman.

London-based DH Private Equity Partners (DHPEP) sold the firm late last year to a consortium of investors, trading as Zander Topco, for an undisclosed sum.

It marked an exit by DHPEP from its last investment, having announced in November 2018 it was winding down its business.

Who are the new owners?

According to documents filed at Companies House, the sole shareholder of Zander Topco is Crestbridge Nominees – a subsidiary of London-based fund, trust and corporate services provider Crestbridge, whose own parent is a company registered in Jersey.

Zander Topco’s directors include Mr France, Mr Keiller – the former chief executive of engineering and consultancy services giant Wood – and ex Sparrows Group boss Doug Sedge.

Mr France said partners in Zander Topco included lenders at the heart of a financial restructuring of Asco around the time of the group changing hands last December.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal