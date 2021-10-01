Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, October 1st 2021 Show Links
Business / North of Scotland

Another key role for North Sea veteran Ray Riddoch

By Keith Findlay
October 1, 2021, 6:00 am
Ray Riddoch, who boasts four decades in the North Sea oil and gas sector.

North Sea oil and gas industry stalwart Ray Riddoch has joined the boardroom team at Sentinel Subsea as chairman.

The Aberdeen firm’s chief executive, Neil Gordon, said Mr Riddoch’s “extensive experience and vision moving forward” were a “fantastic addition to our own expertise and industry knowledge”.

Mr Riddoch stepped down as UK managing director of China National Offshore Oil Corporation International in March last year, having led the business – previously Nexen Petroleum UK – for nearly five years.

The 60-year-old Aberdonian boasts four decades of experience in the oil and gas industry.

High-flying career led to honours

He started his career as a mechanical engineer with Ocean Inchcape and went on to work for Occidental Petroleum, Elf, Total and Nexen before taking up the reins at CNOOC International in 2015.

In 2017 he became a fellow of the Energy Institute, which was followed a year later by him receiving the title burgess of Aberdeen.

He was made an OBE, for services to the oil and gas industry in 2018 and awarded the title of honorary doctor of technology by Robert Gordon University (RGU) the following year.

I’m delighted to be joining Sentinel Subsea at such a pivotal stage of the company’s development.”

Ray Riddoch, chairman, Sentinel Subsea.

Mr Riddoch has over the years held a string of boardroom positions with industry organisations, including a spell as chairman of OGUK.

Other current posts include his duties on the board of governors at RGU and as a director at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

Commenting on his latest appointment, Mr Riddoch said: “I’m delighted to be joining Sentinel Subsea at such a pivotal stage of the company’s development.

‘Incredibly innovative’

“The team has succeeded in building an incredibly innovative solution that provides environmental assurance and cost reduction; two cornerstones of late-life well activity.

“The technology and expertise behind it has the potential to have a profound impact on the industry.”

Founded in 2018, Sentinel Subsea has developed an innovative way to monitor and manage the integrity of subsea wells, wellheads and other oil and gas infrastructure.

With field trials of the technology already carried out successfully, bosses see the appointment of Mr Riddoch as a key milestone for the company’s future growth.

Sentinel Subsea chief executive Neil Gordon.

Mr Gordon added: “We know our technology has vast benefits for the industry, including large cost savings and a reduced emission footprint.

“We are excited to support the industry in eliminating risks associated with maturing infrastructure and in turn, extending the life of the subsea facilities.”

