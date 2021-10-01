Another key role for North Sea veteran Ray Riddoch

North Sea oil and gas industry stalwart Ray Riddoch has joined the boardroom team at Sentinel Subsea as chairman.

The Aberdeen firm’s chief executive, Neil Gordon, said Mr Riddoch’s “extensive experience and vision moving forward” were a “fantastic addition to our own expertise and industry knowledge”.

Mr Riddoch stepped down as UK managing director of China National Offshore Oil Corporation International in March last year, having led the business – previously Nexen Petroleum UK – for nearly five years.

The 60-year-old Aberdonian boasts four decades of experience in the oil and gas industry.

High-flying career led to honours

He started his career as a mechanical engineer with Ocean Inchcape and went on to work for Occidental Petroleum, Elf, Total and Nexen before taking up the reins at CNOOC International in 2015.

In 2017 he became a fellow of the Energy Institute, which was followed a year later by him receiving the title burgess of Aberdeen.

He was made an OBE, for services to the oil and gas industry in 2018 and awarded the title of honorary doctor of technology by Robert Gordon University (RGU) the following year.

I’m delighted to be joining Sentinel Subsea at such a pivotal stage of the company’s development.” Ray Riddoch, chairman, Sentinel Subsea.

Mr Riddoch has over the years held a string of boardroom positions with industry organisations, including a spell as chairman of OGUK.

Other current posts include his duties on the board of governors at RGU and as a director at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

Commenting on his latest appointment, Mr Riddoch said: “I’m delighted to be joining Sentinel Subsea at such a pivotal stage of the company’s development.

‘Incredibly innovative’

“The team has succeeded in building an incredibly innovative solution that provides environmental assurance and cost reduction; two cornerstones of late-life well activity.

“The technology and expertise behind it has the potential to have a profound impact on the industry.”

Founded in 2018, Sentinel Subsea has developed an innovative way to monitor and manage the integrity of subsea wells, wellheads and other oil and gas infrastructure.

With field trials of the technology already carried out successfully, bosses see the appointment of Mr Riddoch as a key milestone for the company’s future growth.

Mr Gordon added: “We know our technology has vast benefits for the industry, including large cost savings and a reduced emission footprint.

“We are excited to support the industry in eliminating risks associated with maturing infrastructure and in turn, extending the life of the subsea facilities.”