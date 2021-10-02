North Star’s old gear is finding a new lease of life at sea

North Star Renewables (NSR), of Aberdeen, is donating unwanted shipping equipment to young fishers as part of its new sustainability programme.

The company has passed on surplus personal protective equipment deck suits from across its operations to the Scottish White Fish Producers’ Association, which will distribute them to members throughout Scotland.

A total of more than £25,000 of redundant equipment is being gifted by NSR, a subsidiary of Granite City-based North Star Group, to support the next generation of cadets, seafarers and fishers.

I feel passionately that we have a duty to support the career development of those seafarers already afloat and inspire the future generations this industry needs.” Steve Myers, North Star Renewables.

Students at South Shields Marine School – part of South Tyneside College (STC) in north-east England – were the first to benefit from NSR’s plans to recycle its unused and surplus kit.

The school received two outboard engines, control units and manuals to supplement its upcoming engineering courses.

‘Committed to caring’

NSR SOV (service operations vessels) operations director Steve Myers said: “As an organisation with a large fleet of 44 offshore vessels and 63 daughter craft, we’re constantly investing in new technologies and replacement equipment to ensure safe and efficient ongoing operations of our vessels for our clients.

“As part of our sustainability strategy, our business is committed to caring for the environment and taking steps to affect positive change in our local communities.

“Donating our redundant equipment straddles both these objectives.”

Looking for a good home

NSR aims to maintain its relationship with STC, as well as supporting other schools, colleges, universities and community organisations throughout the UK looking for similar resources.

The company has a broad range of such equipment ranging from rigid inflatable and rescue boats and engines to ships’ safety equipment.

It also has casting nets that could be repurposed by fishers.

Mr Myers said: “We’re really keen to support those communities and organisations that have always supported us so well.

“I feel passionately that we have a duty to support the career development of those seafarers already afloat and inspire the future generations this industry needs.”

Fishing crews to be given defibrillators as part of £360,000 safety campaign

North Star Renewables secures £96m to build vessel fleet