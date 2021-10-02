Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, October 2nd 2021
Business / North of Scotland

North Star’s old gear is finding a new lease of life at sea

By Keith Findlay
October 2, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: October 2, 2021, 11:57 am
North Star Renewables SOV operations director Steve Myers.

North Star Renewables (NSR), of Aberdeen, is donating unwanted shipping equipment to young fishers as part of its new sustainability programme.

The company has passed on surplus personal protective equipment deck suits from across its operations to the Scottish White Fish Producers’ Association, which will distribute them to members throughout Scotland.

A total of more than £25,000 of redundant equipment is being gifted by NSR, a subsidiary of Granite City-based North Star Group, to support the next generation of cadets, seafarers and fishers.

I feel passionately that we have a duty to support the career development of those seafarers already afloat and inspire the future generations this industry needs.”

Steve Myers, North Star Renewables.

Students at South Shields Marine School – part of South Tyneside College (STC) in north-east England – were the first to benefit from NSR’s plans to recycle its unused and surplus kit.

The school received two outboard engines, control units and manuals to supplement its upcoming engineering courses.

‘Committed to caring’

NSR SOV (service operations vessels) operations director Steve Myers said: “As an organisation with a large fleet of 44 offshore vessels and 63 daughter craft, we’re constantly investing in new technologies and replacement equipment to ensure safe and efficient ongoing operations of our vessels for our clients.

“As part of our sustainability strategy, our business is committed to caring for the environment and taking steps to affect positive change in our local communities.

“Donating our redundant equipment straddles both these objectives.”

Looking for a good home

NSR aims to maintain its relationship with STC, as well as supporting other schools, colleges, universities and community organisations throughout the UK looking for similar resources.

The company has a broad range of such equipment ranging from rigid inflatable and rescue boats and engines to ships’ safety equipment.

It also has casting nets that could be repurposed by fishers.

North Star Renewables has a growing fleet of service operations vessels.

Mr Myers said: “We’re really keen to support those communities and organisations that have always supported us so well.

“I feel passionately that we have a duty to support the career development of those seafarers already afloat and inspire the future generations this industry needs.”

