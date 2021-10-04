RGU’s Aberdeen Business School ready to start helping firms to grow

Robert Gordon University (RGU) aims to support growth and help boost the economy post-Covid through the UK Government-funded Help to Grow scheme.

The university’s new Help to Grow: Management executive development programme is accredited by the Small Business Charter.

It is targeted specifically at the small and medium-sized enterprise sector.

The course offers leadership and management training, alongside one-to-one business mentor support.

Companies will develop a business growth plan to help them realise their potential.” Professor Elizabeth Gammie, Aberdeen Business School.

RGU’s Aberdeen Business School (ABS) was recently awarded Small Business Charter accreditation, which recognises support for local economies and student entrepreneurship.

Professor Elizabeth Gammie, head of ABS, said economic sustainability and growth within the region were a key focus for the university.

She added: “As the only business school north of the central belt entitled to run the Help to Grow scheme, we are looking forward to supporting businesses in the north and north-east of Scotland as we all recover from the economic consequences of the pandemic.

Building resilience, boosting performance

“We have the knowledge and expertise to help businesses recover and build resilience in the current climate, while also boosting performance and generating longer-term growth.

“The in-depth curriculum will support companies to build capabilities in leadership, innovation, digital adoption, employee engagement, marketing, responsible business, and financial management.

“By the end of the Help to Grow: Management programme, companies will develop a business growth plan to help them realise their potential.”

Starts next month

The school will work with local businesses and industry leaders across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the wider region to identify relevant strategic opportunities and help to drive business growth.

Its 12-week Help to Grow practical management programme aims to support senior managers with expert-led webinars, mentoring and peer-to-peer working. It is 90% funded by the Treasury.

There are 20 spaces available for the first intake starting early next month, with the course open for applications via www.rgu.ac.uk/helptogrow

