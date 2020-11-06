Scotland’s Rural College teams up with beverage firm to create nettle juice drink

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Nettle juice is the latest new product development project for SAC Consulting.

The consultancy arm of Scotland’s Rural College has teamed up with Edinburgh firm Nuisance Drinks to explore how to create a viable commercial market.

SAC, which has offices throughout Scotland and also in Milnthorpe, Cumbria, is using its test kitchens to make a palatable nutrient shot made from nettles.

Nuisance Drinks launched with a sparkling nettle concoction earlier this year and was awarded an innovation funding voucher by Interface, which helps businesses connect to Scottish academic expertise, to expand the range.

Hugo Morrissey, the firm’s founder, worked in investment management before turning his attention to making drinks out of a stinging plant.

Mr Morrissey said: “Nettles are often regarded as a nuisance, but they are a natural and abundant superfood.

“They are packed full of nutrients and vitamins, and I really wanted to find a way to maximise the benefits they offer.

“My mother used to make nettle presse when we were children, so it was the obvious place to start, and it has been really well-received.

“I have since been keen to explore options to add to the more common wheatgrass, ginger and turmeric shots available on the market.”

As well as being high in calcium, magnesium, iron, essential amino acids and vitamins A, C and K, protein-rich nettles have been associated with reducing inflammation and treating enlarged prostate symptoms, hay fever, eczema and tendinitis. It is claimed they can also lower blood pressure and aid blood sugar control, while boosting vitality, hair and nail growth.

SAC Consulting senior food and drink consultant Alistair Trail, who is leading the project, said: “Health drinks have been a growing market, as are protein alternatives, and what Hugo is looking at is right on trend.”

According to SAC Consulting, nettles have the potential to be a commercial crop with different markets.

As well as extracting the juice, their protein can be made into food for animal or human consumption, and fibre from the stem of the plants can be made into clothing.