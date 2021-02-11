Commercial property video tours ready to roll after pilot project

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is rolling out free video tours of commercial properties throughout Scotland.

Believed to be the first commercial surveying practice in Scotland to offer nationwide video tours on such a large scale, the firm said the move was in response to “universally positive” client feedback to a pilot programme in the Grampian region.

The innovation offers tours of about 200 commercial properties of all types and sizes, from the smallest retail outlet to the largest industrial unit.

The facility allows interested parties to view properties at their leisure in the comfort of their own home or office at any time that suits.

According to James Morrison, an associate at Shepherd’s Aberdeen office, the introduction of the video tours marks the latest stage in the continuous evolution of the firm’s offering to a “dynamic” marketplace.

Mr Morrison added: “Our video tours enhance the commercial agency services we can offer our long-established private and public sector client base.

“They have been designed specifically to meet the needs and demands of a growing number of clients who have expressed a wish to have an option to view videos of commercial properties.

“This has been an emerging trend prior to the advent of the coronavirus pandemic that has become more prevalent since, as clients have experienced frustration at being unable to physically view commercial property.”