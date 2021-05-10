Former foreign secretary David Miliband to speak at IoD Scotland conference

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Scotland has lined up former UK foreign secretary David Miliband to be a key note speaker as it takes its annual conference online.

Miliband, who has been president and CEO of the global humanitarian aid body International Rescue Committee since 2013, will be joined on the roster of speakers by environmental engineer Dr Ifeyinwa Kanu, CEO of IntelliDigest, and Douglas Lamont, CEO of Innocent Drinks.



Dr Ifeyinwa Kanu, Founder and CEO of IntelliDigest.

“Connecting the World: tackling global challenges together” is the conference’s main theme, which will take place 2 and 3 September 2021 ahead of November’s COP26 summit in Glasgow.

The group said its virtual conference will bring together business leaders from across the UK and beyond.

Jonathan Geldart, director general of the IoD said: “IoD Scotland has been hosting its annual conference for over 20 years, offering a high-value experience with a wide range of speakers to our Scottish membership.

“In the last 12 months we have all adapted to living and working virtually, which has presented us with an opportunity to expand the reach of this successful event to the IoD’s entire membership.

“Climate change can only be tackled if we work together, and the practical challenges in moving to a low carbon economy are immense. Business leaders have always shown courage in embracing change and finding solutions, and what better time to discuss the issues than ahead of November’s COP26 summit in Glasgow.”

Aidan O’Carroll, Chair of IoD Scotland, said: “Our annual conference is a key event in the business calendar, and we are pleased to be extending our reach beyond Scotland with our first global conference.

“Our first three confirmed speakers will bring unique and varied perspectives; David Miliband’s role with the IRC resonates at a global level, and his insight will be invaluable in framing how the UK can tackle the enormous humanitarian and economic challenges that we face. The issue of food waste is truly alarming in western societies, and Dr Ifeyinwa Kanu’s address will highlight how society might reduce this burden on the planet’s resources. Douglas Lamont’s experience at Innocent Drinks will outline the opportunities and challenges of growing a global, truly sustainable business outside the UK.”

Douglas Lamont, CEO of Innocent Drinks.

