Drum Property Group gets green light for Edinburgh residential project

Drum Property Group’s vision for the long-awaited redevelopment of a key development site in Scotland’s capital is to become a reality following the granting of planning consent.

The Aberdeen firm’s ambitious proposals for Stead’s Place, near the foot of Leith Walk, were approved by the City of Edinburgh Council yesterday (June 2).

As a result, a major regeneration of the 2.9-acre site is expected to bring much-needed investment and interest to a prominent part of the city centre.

The Stead’s Place site has been earmarked for development by the council since 2008 and consists largely of an aged industrial estate and office space, together with a two-storey sandstone building facing directly on to Leith Walk.

Drum will now replace the existing industrial units with 148 flats, including 38 affordable homes, as part of a landscaped residential scheme linking to Pilrig Park and beyond.

The sandstone building will be retained and refurbished and made available for commercial occupation.

Planning consent is the culmination of four years of research, planning and local community engagement by Drum since the company first purchased the site in 2017.

Its current proposal follows a six-month consultation programme with the local residential and business community.

Our proposals will replace old and tired industrial, office and retail space with new, more flexible, higher quality accommodation for people to live, work, shop, eat, drink and to be entertained in.” Graeme Bone, Drum Property Group

Nearly three-quarters of those consulted were either supportive or neutral about the revised plans.

Drum managing director Graeme Bone said: “Drum has worked hard to ensure our current proposals are aligned with the objectives and plans of local community groups.

“We listened carefully to their views, enabling us to draw on the positive characteristics of the surrounding area to create a real sense of place that features a mix of private and affordable housing with a refurbished, vibrant and dynamic retail frontage facing Leith Walk.”

‘Optimum solution’

He added: “Our proposals will replace old and tired industrial, office and retail space with new, more flexible, higher quality accommodation for people to live, work, shop, eat, drink and to be entertained in.

“We believe we have responded directly to the objectives and vision the community has for the site.

“Our proposals now offer the optimum solution for all parties, providing a refurbished retail and office parade combined with a new community of housing to the rear, set in landscaped grounds, enhancing the area’s distinctive cultural feel and identity.

“By retaining and refurbishing the red sandstone buildings facing on to Leith Walk, we are also contributing to the wider regeneration of the local area.”

