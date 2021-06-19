First organic salmon from Skye sent to Buckingham Palace

An organic fish farm on the Isle of Skye celebrated the delivery of its very first harvest – right to the front doors of the residence of The Queen.

Organic Sea Harvest (OSH), which labels itself as Scotland’s newest salmon start-up, said it was “delighted” when it learned the fish had been delivered to Buckingham Palace.

The Skye-based firm produced its first harvest at the start of June. The fish were then transported to Dingwall for processing before being dispatched to wholesale partner and Royal Warrant holders, Severn and Wye Smokery.

Gloucestershire-based Severn and Wye were responsible for making the delivery to the Royal Household at the palace. They were advised that one fillet would be cooked there, while the other fillet would be sent to Prince Charles’ chef at Clarence House.

Organic ambition

Hugh Drever, managing director of OSH sales, said the delivery was a “major step” for the company.

“We are delighted to announce our successful first harvest took place earlier this month,” he said.

“Organic Sea Harvest is committed to producing salmon using sustainable organic methods and this is a major step in our aim of becoming the world’s leading supplier of organic salmon. Our organic principles are a key part in creating a delicious, world-class product.

“Skye is known for its natural larder and top-quality seafood and we are delighted at the prospect of sharing it with the Royal Household.”

A spokesperson from Severn and Wye Smokery, said: “We are proud to have been given the opportunity to deliver Organic Sea Harvest’s very first product to the Royal Household and look forward to strengthening our partnership with this exceptional product.”

The salmon farming production cycle lasts about three years.

OSH employs 13 fulltime staff at two Skye sea sites, Culnacnoc and Invertote, and seven in administrative roles. The firm said both sites have been certified as organic by the UK Soil Association.

The good news comes after a setback in January when Highland Council’s north planning committee rejected an application for planning permission for a third site.

OSH had proposed a farm of 12 400ft cages to grow Atlantic salmon organically just off the eastern coast of the Trotternish peninsula at Flodigarry in north-east Skye.