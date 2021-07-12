Are you among the many Scots suffering financial hardship?

A free national debt advice service has been launched to help people around Scotland who are struggling with their finances.

The moneyadvice.scot service from Advice Direct Scotland (ADS) is for anyone struggling to meet their current financial commitments.

It comes after a new opinion poll by Survation revealed more than one-third of Scots are worried about paying their monthly bills over the next year. The poll also found 32% of Scots are concerned about being able to afford living costs such as food and clothing.

The pandemic has had a devastating financial impact on many families in Scotland.” Andrew Bartlett, Advice Direct Scotland

The new service – accessed online and by phone on 0808 800 9060 (between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday) – provides free information and support on a wide range of debt-related issues and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Specialist debt advisers can work with people to assess their current situation, look at their income and outgoings, and consider what to do next.

Huge number of people missing out on financial support

Around 500,000 people across Scotland are thought not to be claiming the financial support they are entitled to, and moneyadvice.scot is designed to help those missing out. The service also includes an online knowledge centre, with helpful information.

ADS chief executive Andrew Bartlett said: “For those concerned about their financial commitments, we’re proud to have launched moneyadvice.scot, adding free debt advice to our extensive advice service.

“Our specialist debt advisers are on hand if you have personal financial worries, are struggling with debt, or need a way of getting back on track.”

Mr Bartlett added: “The pandemic has had a devastating financial impact on many families in Scotland, with many reducing their outgoings and dipping into their savings.

“A significant proportion of Scots with a credit card are also struggling to pay off the minimum balance.

“But people don’t have to suffer alone, and sometimes talking things through with an adviser can help.”

