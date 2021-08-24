Scottish private equity activity soars, despite impact of Covid on the economy

Mid-market private equity (PE) deals in Scotland rose 54.5% by volume during the first half of 2021, compared with a year ago, according to new research from KPMG.

It came as the total number of PE transactions across the whole UK soared by 61% to its highest level in five years, to 785, the professional services giant said.

The burst of transaction activity we’ve seen in H1 is a strong indicator that the bounce-back is well under way.” James Kergon, KPMG

KPMG also found the value of Scottish mid-market PE deals completed in the latest period was up by 17.5% year-on-year. Total PE transactions across the whole UK were up by 48% at £73.7 billion, despite the pandemic.

The firm reported “healthy levels” of mid-market PE activity as funds competed for “quality assets”.

On a quarterly basis, Q1 saw deal volume in Scotland rise by 12.5% on Q1 2020 levels, while Q2 saw the number of transactions rise by 166.7% year-on-year.

KPMG Scotland senior partner James Kergon said: “Many predicted 2021 as the year for greater stability and increased market confidence, and the burst of transaction activity we’ve seen in H1 is a strong indicator that the bounce-back is well under way.

“Momentum from Q4 2020 picked up pace in Q1 2021 as pent-up demand started being released. Deals that had been put on hold in spring and summer 2020 were revived as private equity investors returned to the market, with renewed appetites and plenty of cash to deploy.”

‘Racing out of the blocks’

Mr Kergon added: “A number of mid-market deals which had been held back, initially because of Brexit, and then the pandemic, finally came racing out of the blocks – driving up both deal values and volumes.

“The flurry of activity in Q1 was also fuelled by the rush to complete deals ahead of anticipated changes to the capital gains tax regime that many expected in March 2021’s spring budget.

“In Q2, mid-market PE activity levelled off somewhat and has now returned to pre-pandemic levels. After the last 16 months that we have had, it’s phenomenal to see activity this high, this fast.”

‘Deals were progressed quickly and efficiently’

KPMG’s said a total of 377 mid-market PE deals, with a combined value of £20.7bn, were completed during H1 2001 – a level of activity not seen since the first half of 2017.

Mr Kergon added: “As vendors and investors moved to virtual meetings and digital transactions, the working efficiencies created by the impact of the pandemic also proved fruitful, as deals were progressed quickly and efficiently both in Scotland and the rest of the UK.

“However, as people begin to travel and meet in person again, I believe this may pose some challenges in maintaining the exceptional level of activity seen in Q1.”

