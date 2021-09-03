Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
Business / Scotland business

Scottish retail footfall improving but still one-fifth below its pre-pandemic level

By Keith Findlay
September 3, 2021, 12:01 am Updated: September 3, 2021, 8:05 am
Shoppers on St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen.
Scottish shops welcomed more people through their doors in August, compared to the month before, but numbers were still down by 21.2% on two years ago.

The 5.9 percentage point increase from July was welcomed by the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC), but the industry body said it was “disconcerting” in the run-up to Christmas.

And the slump from the pre-pandemic days of August 2019 was worse than the 18% decline seen across the whole UK.

Policymakers could consider what more they could do to help galvanise growth in consumer confidence and entice shoppers back.”

David Lonsdale, Scottish Retail Consortium

The latest “footfall” figures from SRC and Sensormatic IQ – part of international smart buildings specialist Johnson Controls – also shows Scottish shopping centres suffered a 29% decline last month, against August 2019, a slight improvement from 31.7% in July.

SRC director David Lonsdale said: “Shopper footfall in Scotland continued to improve in a steady if unspectacular way in August, and for a second successive month.

“That said, footfall is still languishing a fifth down on pre-pandemic levels, with Scotland’s performance weaker than that of the UK as a whole.

“While the improvement was seen across all retail destinations, it was least pronounced and pretty meagre in shopping centres.”

Mr Lonsdale added: “The sustained weakness in shopper footfall is disconcerting as the hourglass counts down towards what is traditionally retail’s golden quarter prior to Christmas.

“This is when many retailers generate the revenues required to tide them through the leaner early months in the new year.

“Retailers are playing their part in trying to tempt shoppers back, however, policymakers could consider what more they could do to help galvanise growth in consumer confidence and entice shoppers back.”

‘Improved shopper counts’

Europe, Middle East and Africa retail consultant Andy Sumpter, of Sensormatic Solutions, said: “Bolstered by staycationer shopper traffic and the ‘back to school’ boost, August saw footfall recovering to its highest point, compared to pre-pandemic levels so far this year.

“In every UK city we track… showed improved shopper counts, as vaccine confidence won out against the fears and spread of the Delta variant.”

