Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021 Show Links
Business / Scotland business

New-look WiSA launches digital hub to promote diversity in aquaculture

By Keith Findlay
September 24, 2021, 11:45 am
l-r Mary Fraser and Teresa Garzon of Women in Scottish Aquaculture.
l-r Mary Fraser and Teresa Garzon of Women in Scottish Aquaculture.

A Marine Scotland-backed online forum is being launched to encourage more women into the aquaculture sector.

Networking group Women in Scottish Aquaculture (WiSA) hopes its new digital platform will connect more than 300 members, promote diversity and highlight the range of opportunities for females in the sector.

New faces

The launch comes alongside a refresh of the WiSA advisory group, with three new faces joining the core team.

Replacing previous group members are: Donald Waring, learning and development manager at Mowi; Helena Reinardy, training fellow and researcher at the Scottish Association for Marine Science; and Matilda Lomas-MacKenzie, biology and cleaner fish coordinator at the Scottish Salmon Company.

The digital forum has been funded by Marine Scotland and is intended as a virtual space for members to connect with one another, access exclusive events, share career and training opportunities, and engage in discussions around diversity and inclusion in the sector.

We have come to recognise the power and value of online connections and resources during the past 18 months.”

Teresa Garzon, WiSA chairwoman.

WiSA members, and anyone working in the sector interested in joining the network, are invited to meet the new advisory group and join a live demonstration of the new platform as part of a virtual launch event on Friday October 1.

It follows the success of a similar initiative by the Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre (SAIC), which launched a “collaboration hub” for its consortium members in July.

‘Important milestone’

WiSA chairwoman Teresa Garzon said: “The launch of the digital forum is an important milestone for WiSA.

“We have come to recognise the power and value of online connections and resources during the past 18 months.

“Our aim is to ensure aquaculture companies continue to have access to a diverse talent pool that can help the sector to develop and grow, with equal opportunities for all.”

SAIC chief executive Heather Jones said: “Aquaculture in Scotland has a wide geographical spread, which only reinforces the need for equality and fair opportunities for people all over the country.

Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre chief executive Heather Jones.

“With an online platform to encourage engagement and discussion, our members can get involved with important conversations around diversity in aquaculture and pave the way for the next generation coming into the sector.”

WiSA was founded in partnership with SAIC and launched on International Women’s Day 2019 to celebrate the role of women in aquaculture, promote diversity and support career development.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]