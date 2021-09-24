New-look WiSA launches digital hub to promote diversity in aquaculture

A Marine Scotland-backed online forum is being launched to encourage more women into the aquaculture sector.

Networking group Women in Scottish Aquaculture (WiSA) hopes its new digital platform will connect more than 300 members, promote diversity and highlight the range of opportunities for females in the sector.

New faces

The launch comes alongside a refresh of the WiSA advisory group, with three new faces joining the core team.

Replacing previous group members are: Donald Waring, learning and development manager at Mowi; Helena Reinardy, training fellow and researcher at the Scottish Association for Marine Science; and Matilda Lomas-MacKenzie, biology and cleaner fish coordinator at the Scottish Salmon Company.

The digital forum has been funded by Marine Scotland and is intended as a virtual space for members to connect with one another, access exclusive events, share career and training opportunities, and engage in discussions around diversity and inclusion in the sector.

WiSA members, and anyone working in the sector interested in joining the network, are invited to meet the new advisory group and join a live demonstration of the new platform as part of a virtual launch event on Friday October 1.

It follows the success of a similar initiative by the Sustainable Aquaculture Innovation Centre (SAIC), which launched a “collaboration hub” for its consortium members in July.

‘Important milestone’

WiSA chairwoman Teresa Garzon said: “The launch of the digital forum is an important milestone for WiSA.

“We have come to recognise the power and value of online connections and resources during the past 18 months.

“Our aim is to ensure aquaculture companies continue to have access to a diverse talent pool that can help the sector to develop and grow, with equal opportunities for all.”

SAIC chief executive Heather Jones said: “Aquaculture in Scotland has a wide geographical spread, which only reinforces the need for equality and fair opportunities for people all over the country.

“With an online platform to encourage engagement and discussion, our members can get involved with important conversations around diversity in aquaculture and pave the way for the next generation coming into the sector.”

WiSA was founded in partnership with SAIC and launched on International Women’s Day 2019 to celebrate the role of women in aquaculture, promote diversity and support career development.