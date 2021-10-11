Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Your Money: Scottish Friendly savings expert unimpressed by PM’s bullish words

By Keith Findlay
October 11, 2021, 6:00 am
Boris Johnson rallied Conservative Party troops with a keynote speech full of economic promise.

The prime minister’s grand vision of a “high wage, high productivity economy” is at odds with the “true nature” of the UK economy today, a Scottish Friendly spokesman has warned.

Boris Johnson revealed his hopes for Britain in his “we’re getting on with the job” speech at the Conservative Party’s annual conference last week.

The PM said the UK currently had “one of the most imbalanced societies and lop-sided economies of all the richer countries”, but insisted UK Government policy would deliver future prosperity.

‘Alarmingly fast-paced cost of living crisis’

Kevin Brown, of savings specialists Scottish Friendly, fears Mr Johnson may be underestimating the scale of the challenge ahead.

Mr Brown said: “His words failed to mask the true nature of the UK’s economy today.

“Johnson is riding a wave of ONS (Office for National Statistics) figures on wages that fail to account for the alarmingly fast-paced cost of living crisis.

“It is creating a vicious cycle for UK households that could throw millions into dire financial straits this winter.

Household budgets under pressure

“Our own analysis estimates that households are already swallowing at least £441.64-worth of energy and petrol price rises on average this winter.

“If petrol prices surpass £1.60 per litre, then households could be forking out over £700 extra per person – or over £1,200 for a couple who both rely on cars to commute, which is not uncommon outside London.

“With petrol and energy weighting around 40% of the ONS basket of inflation, the total hike in the cost of living could still be far higher than this.”

Kevin Brown

Mr Brown added: “This is, in short, totally unsustainable. Wage increases are well and good, but if the cost of living is surging at the same time, then any of those gains will be wiped out.

“And let’s not forget that from April, workers will also have to swallow big tax increases from the National Insurance hike, which will add at least another £254.15 to the tax bill of a median wage earner.

“Let us hope the chancellor has some rabbits up his sleeve at the end of the month to provide relief.

“As it stands, the Bank of England and prime minister are washing their hands of the issue, and the outlook for the rest of us is just plain grim.”

