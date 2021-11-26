Multilingual former ambassador to Argentina taking up the reins at Scotch Whisky Association

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Scotland business

Multilingual former ambassador to Argentina taking up the reins at Scotch Whisky Association

By Keith Findlay
November 26, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 26, 2021, 12:07 pm
Mark Kent is joining the SWA after a five-year stint as UK ambassador to Argentina.
Mark Kent is joining the SWA after a five-year stint as UK ambassador to Argentina.

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) should have no worries about its messages getting lost in translation after appointing a multilingual former British ambassador to Argentina, Mark Kent, as its new chief executive.

The Oxford University law graduate has language qualifications in Spanish, Portuguese, French, Dutch, Vietnamese and Thai – which should come in handy as he promotes Scotland’s top export in some of its most important markets globally.

Mr Kent, 55, is also a former British ambassador to both Thailand and Vietnam.

I’m looking forward to helping the industry to unleash its full potential.”

Mark Kent, soon-to-be chief executive of the SWA.

In addition, he has served in embassies in Mexico City and Brasilia, as well as the UK Representation to the European Union, and Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe.

As such, he has lived and worked in many of the key markets for Scotland’s national drink.

And he enjoys a dram too – telling the Buenos Aires Times earlier this year that if it came to a straight choice between wine and whisky, he would always choose the latter.

More than three decades of diplomatic service

Mr Kent also boasts a masters degree in European law and economics from the Universite Libre de Bruxelles in Belgium, as well as a postgraduate qualification in business administration from the Open University.

He served as ambassador to Argentina from 2016 to June 2021, his final posting in a UK diplomatic service career spanning more than three decades.

Mark brings with him an outstanding depth of experience which will allow the SWA to continue to support the industry’s interests around the world.”

Scott McCroskie, chairman, SWA Council.

Mr Kent, who hails from Spilsby, Lincolnshire, said: “I know in what high regard the Scotch whisky industry and the SWA is held worldwide.

“After a challenging period, I’m looking forward to helping the industry to unleash its full potential and enable people across the globe to discover and enjoy our premium and iconic product.

“The Scotch Whisky industry has a fantastic history, great stories to tell and continues to innovate. I can’t wait to get started.”

Outgoing CEO Karen Betts is leaving the SWA to take up the reins at the Food and Drink Federation.

SWA Council chairman Scott McCroskie said: “Mark brings with him an outstanding depth of experience which will allow the SWA to continue to support the industry’s interests around the world.

“We look forward to working with him as the industry looks to make new ground in key growth markets and build a sustainable future for the industry by continuing our push towards net-zero.”

Mr Kent will start his new role in January, when he will become the ninth CEO in the SWA’s 110-year history.

He is taking over from Karen Betts, who leaves the organisation in December 2021 to become chief executive at the Food and Drink Federation.

The world just can’t get enough of our national drink

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal