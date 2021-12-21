Seafood Scotland to support industry with skills agency-funded training

An error occurred. Please try again.

Industry body Seafood Scotland has been awarded £100,000 from the National Transition Training Fund (NTTF) and Skills Development Scotland (SDS) to support new training.

The Business Improvement Programme will be delivered by a range of training partners.

It will provide bespoke training packages to companies to help support their growth ambitions.

Given all the challenges the sector has been forced to face over the past two years, due to the pandemic and other huge obstacles, everyone recognises the need for businesses to be as agile as possible.” Gerry McBride, Skills Development Scotland.

Free webinars and funded courses will be available to meet business and team needs and strategic goals.

Companies will have access to more than 60 courses covering four key training areas.

These are:

Upskilling and multiskilling staff through training for employees and teams.

Career recruitment and retention toolkits for businesses, aimed at helping firms. to develop recruitment and retention policies.

Process automation and business implications.

Women in the Scottish seafood industry.

The programme will be delivered to current staff over the age of 25, using flexible and hybrid methods, such as self-taught online modules and guided virtual sessions.

Courses range from fish frying, knife skills and fishmongery training to customer and human resource services, as well as guidance on business planning and strategy.

Seafood Scotland chief executive Donna Fordyce said: “It’s important the businesses in our onshore seafood sector continue to grow and this funding can help them do just that.

“With the support received from the National Transition Training Fund and Skills Development Scotland, we will help companies plan their training opportunities and the courses available to them in line with their business objectives.”

Ms Fordyce added: “The window for this funding is open until March.

“I would strongly encourage any onshore seafood businesses to take this great opportunity to upskill and train staff without the burden of additional costs.”

Gerry McBride, strategic relations manager, food and drink, SDS, said: “We’re delighted to see this valuable work given the green light and now being able to see the positive impact it will have on seafood businesses across Scotland.

“Given all the challenges the sector has been forced to face over the past two years, due to the pandemic and other huge obstacles, everyone recognises the need for businesses to be as agile as possible.”

Ever-changing requirements

Mr McBride added: “The programme will enable businesses to retrain, upskill and adapt their workforce to meet the ever-changing requirements of the marketplace and the economic landscape.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing all this excellent work coming to fruition.”

The NTTF was launched by SDS – the national skills development agency – last year, following a sharp rise in unemployment due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The scheme aims to give people an opportunity to gain industry-recognised qualifications to help their search for new employment.

