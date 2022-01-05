Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Scotland business

Record year for RSM’s offices in Aberdeen, Lerwick, Edinburgh and Glasgow

By Keith Findlay
January 5, 2022, 11:45 am
Andrew Forsyth, managing partner for RSM in Aberdeen.
Andrew Forsyth, managing partner for RSM in Aberdeen.

Global accountancy network RSM has said its team in Scotland smashed its deal-making performances of past years during 2021.

The Scottish operation advised on more than 30 deals, with a combined value in excess of £400 million.

This equates to a 75% jump in value compared to 2020 and an increase of 228% from pre-pandemic levels, RSM UK said.

High-profile deals involving RSM’s financial services specialists in Scotland included Mattioli Woods’ acquisition of Ludlow Wealth Management, and the Alternative Investment Market listings of Calnex and Parsley Box.

Activity in the Scottish market remains strong.”

Angela Toner, transactions partner, RSM UK.

Two new partners, Alan Brown (restructuring) and James Strang (tax) were appointed across RSM’s Scottish business last year.

The group has four offices north of the border – in Aberdeen, Lerwick, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Its Granite City office is led by managing partner Andrew Forsyth.

In excess of 240 deals UK-wide

RSM said its UK-wide corporate finance practice helped to deliver more than 240 deals, with a combined value of £4.1 billion, in a record year.

Angela Toner, transactions partner, RSM UK, said: ‘After a bumper Q1 when the threat of capital gains tax increases accelerated deals activity, deal volumes and values remained high throughout 2021, due to the continued ambition of private equity investors and low cost of capital for corporates.

“Activity in the Scottish market remains strong, and I am delighted our dedicated financial services transactions team in Scotland is now well-established as a key adviser to high profile consolidators in the very active wealth management sector.”

Resource constraints across the advisory sector are holding back the industry.”

She added: “With high levels of liquidity in the market and continued low interest rates, the level of cash in the market will continue to drive strong levels of M&A (mergers and acquisitions) activity into the new year.

“However, resource constraints across the advisory sector are holding back the industry.

“Expert services such as data analytics, financial modelling and due diligence remain in high demand, and buyers will need to continue to factor capacity issues into deal planning throughout 2022.”

