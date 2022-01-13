New date for Scottish Property Awards

An error occurred. Please try again.

The organisers of the annual Scottish Property Awards have announced a new date for their 2022 shindig.

Originally due to take place next month, the event has been moved to Wednesday March 30.

The combined dinner and awards ceremony will take place at the same venue, the Hilton Doubletree Central in Glasgow.

The delay has been agreed following ongoing hospitality and social restrictions and to allow guests every opportunity to attend.

The event will be hosted once again by comedian and broadcaster Des Clarke.

2021 event held virtually

Last year’s awards, held virtually on March 25 and attended by more than 300 registered viewers, celebrated progress for major developments during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 17 award winners were crowned following assessments by an independent judging panel of 16 industry leaders.

Inverurie Community Campus won the gong for development of the year, public buildings.

Inverness Justice Centre earned its designers, Reiach and Hall Architects, an architectural excellence award, while architectural design and planning firm Halliday Fraser Munro, of Aberdeen, came away with the business resilience award.

The ultimate individual award – for business leadership – was presented to Dan Macdonald, co-founder of Macdonald Estates.

He was commended for his work developing major regeneration projects and for his personal efforts to improve understanding of the economic impact of commercial property in Scotland.

Mr Macdonald created the Scottish Property Development Forum 12 years ago, which led to the creation of the Scottish Property Federation.

Among other accolades on the night was an outstanding achievement award presented to the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital development team.

The panel of distinguished judges for this year’s event includes Arron Finnie, Aberdeen-based regional managing partner at Ryden.

New categories include build-to-rent development of the year and the return of student accommodation development of the year.

These two awards have been added to the list to recognise the growing number of purpose-built residential developments around Scotland.