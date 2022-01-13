Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Scotland business

New date for Scottish Property Awards

By Keith Findlay
January 13, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 13, 2022, 12:01 pm
Inverurie Community Campus won one of the top gongs last year
The organisers of the annual Scottish Property Awards have announced a new date for their 2022 shindig.

Originally due to take place next month, the event has been moved to Wednesday March 30.

The combined dinner and awards ceremony will take place at the same venue, the Hilton Doubletree Central in Glasgow.

The delay has been agreed following ongoing hospitality and social restrictions and to allow guests every opportunity to attend.

The event will be hosted once again by comedian and broadcaster Des Clarke.

2021 event held virtually

Last year’s awards, held virtually on March 25 and attended by more than 300 registered viewers, celebrated progress for major developments during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A total of 17 award winners were crowned following assessments by an independent judging panel of 16 industry leaders.

Inverurie Community Campus won the gong for development of the year, public buildings.

Inverness Justice Centre earned its designers, Reiach and Hall Architects, an architectural excellence award, while architectural design and planning firm Halliday Fraser Munro, of Aberdeen, came away with the business resilience award.

The new Inverness Justice Centre.

The ultimate individual award – for business leadership – was presented to Dan Macdonald, co-founder of Macdonald Estates.

He was commended for his work developing major regeneration projects and for his personal efforts to improve understanding of the economic impact of commercial property in Scotland.

Mr Macdonald created the Scottish Property Development Forum 12 years ago, which led to the creation of the Scottish Property Federation.

Among other accolades on the night was an outstanding achievement award presented to the NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital development team.

The NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital at the Scottish Exhibition Centre in Glasgow.

The panel of distinguished judges for this year’s event includes Arron Finnie, Aberdeen-based regional managing partner at Ryden.

New categories include build-to-rent development of the year and the return of student accommodation development of the year.

These two awards have been added to the list to recognise the growing number of purpose-built residential developments around Scotland.

