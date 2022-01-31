Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scots’ firms start new year in upbeat mood

By Keith Findlay
January 31, 2022, 6:00 am
Businessman forecasting a crystal ball in the office
Businessman forecasting a crystal ball in the office; 2dee9932-6345-4290-bfc3-2a1034431c2d

Scottish firms’ confidence has rebounded in the first month of 2022, according to the latest Bank of Scotland (BoS) Business Barometer.

It highlights the strongest reading of business confidence since September 2021, with a net balance of 37% of firms expressing optimism for the future – both theirs and the overall economy.

The bank also found the number of companies looking to increase staffing over the coming 12 months rose.

The net balance of businesses expecting to grow headcount was up by one percentage point at 24%.

Overall UK business confidence remained steady, down just one percentage point to 39%, with all nations and regions recording a positive reading.

The Business Barometer, which questions 1,200 businesses monthly, provides early signals about UK economic trends both regionally and nationwide.

Fraser Sime, regional director for Scotland at Bank of Scotland Commercial Banking, said: “After a turbulent end to the year, with the rise of the Omicron variant sparking new restrictions, it’s encouraging to see Scottish business confidence rebound as we kick off 2022.

“While the situation remains challenging, the recent easing of restrictions in Scotland will be a boost for businesses.

“We  hope the situation will continue to improve as the year progresses.”

Fraser Sime, Bank of Scotland.

BoS – part of Lloyds Banking Group – said industry sector performance had been mixed this month.

Confidence among UK manufacturers has increased by three percentage points to 43%, reaching its highest level for three months, the bank said, citing an easing of supply chain pressures as the reason.

Retail confidence is up by one point at 44%, while confidence among firms in IT/communications remains “particularly strong” at 72%, BoS added.

2022 has started in a positive place.”

Paul Gordon, Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking.

The impact of Omicron over the festive period meant the service sector has extended its recent run of modest decreases, dropping one point to 38%.

BoS added: “Hospitality has recovered some of December’s decline, rising from 6% to 38%.”

Paul Gordon, managing director, SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) and mid corporates, Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking, said: “2022 has started in a positive place as Omicron infection rates have slowed and restrictions have eased following this survey, providing encouragement there is a light at the end of the tunnel for UK businesses.”

