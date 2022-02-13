Bank issues five-point alert on how to avoid ‘Tinder swindlers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Scotland business

Bank issues five-point alert on how to avoid ‘Tinder swindlers’

By Erikka Askeland
February 13, 2022, 6:01 am Updated: February 13, 2022, 10:32 am
All romance-related scams reported from October to December 2021 originated from online sources, according to Royal Bank of Scotland.
People looking for love this Valentine’s Day are being warned to be alert to scammers as “romance fraud” crime rises in Scotland.

The risk has prompted the Royal Bank of Scotland to issue a five-point alert highlighting red flags that daters should look for to avoid being scammed  – particularly those looking for love online via dating apps or sites.

All scams now online

All romance-related scams reported from October to December 2021 originated online, the bank said.

Meanwhile, the bank said it has seen more romance scam victims on Tinder than any other dating app.

Tinder was recently highlighted as a fraud hotspot in the Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler which is currently the number one show on Netflix UK.

Romance fraud crime cost victims in Scotland over £990,000 in the year to October 2021 — while across the UK victims lost some £91.9 million.

Dr Hannah Shimko, from the Online Dating Association, said: “Online daters should be aware of the actions fraudsters will use to manipulate them into parting with their money.

“This Valentine’s Day, take the time to think about the person behind the profile, get to know your date, and don’t send money to someone you’ve only met online.”

Remember R-O-S-E-S

Royal Bank of Scotland’s five-point red alert on signs you might be a victim of romance fraud.  Michael McCosh/ DCT Media

The Royal Bank of Scotland five-point red alert aims to help people avoid becoming a romance scam victim, with hints and tips on what to look out for.

R – Reluctance to meet in person or using a photo that looks like a picture from a magazine.
O – Obstruction – distancing from family and friends, telling you not to talk to others about the relationship.
S – Spending money to gain credibility – buying small gifts and flowers and saying, “If I didn’t love you, why would I have bought you flowers?” Or showing signs of wealth – sending screenshots or balances, pictures with expensive cars etc
E – Emergency funding – Asking for financial help – for example having a medical emergency and needing funds urgently transferred.
S – Similarities – “You’re a widow/widower? So am I.” “You have a son and a daughter? So do I.”

Social media firms must act

It’s not just Tinder that is hosting scammers either.

Jason Costain, the bank’s head of fraud prevention, said fake profiles are a wider problem across social media.

Over half of romance scam cases reported to Royal Bank originated on platforms such as Scrabble Go, Facebook and Instagram.

He said the companies needed to act to prevent fraud.

He said: “Innocent people who are looking for friendship or love are being preyed upon by criminals using fake profiles.

“It’s far too easy to set up a fake profile on an online dating site or social media platform.

“These companies need to do more to prevent fake profiles from being created.

“We hope our five-point red ROSES warning will help raise awareness of some of the techniques criminals use and help customers avoid falling victim to these types of scams.”

The trade association for the financial services industry UK Finance recently announced that total UK losses due to authorised push payment scams increased to £355.3 million in the first half of 2021, up 71% compared to the same period in 2020.

Of these, there were 1,624 romance scam cases with victims sending a total of £15.1m to scammers.

