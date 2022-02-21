Elgin housebuilder reduces gender pay gap to almost nothing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Housebuilder Springfield Properties has announced its gender pay gap has effectively been closed, reporting a small fractional difference in pay between men and women and representing a significant reduction in 2019 figures.

The Elgin-based firm said it has a mean gender pay gap of 0.5%, down from 6.8% in 2019.

According to Office of National Statistics ONS), on average, men in the UK are paid 15.4% more than women, further highlighting Springfield’s strong figures.

The gender pay gap is the difference between the average (mean or median) earnings of men and women across a workforce.

Gender pay report is the law

Employers with more than 250 employees are required to report and publish data the gap.

Springfield said its report provides a snapshot of the firm as of April 2021 and uses agreed Government methodology to calculate its figures.

The firm, which is listed on the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange, credited the results to providing ongoing training, professional and personal development and creating an environment where all employees can thrive and progress.

This includes the group’s commitment to have 15% of its staff in further education, formal training, or hired as apprentices which it is already exceeding.

The firm also took on more staff last year as part of its acquisition of Inverness rival Tulloch Homes in a deal worth £56.4 million.

Overcoming misconception

Kirsty Douglas, from Forres, is an architectural assistant and masterplan co-ordinator who joined the Springfield team as a trainee in 2020 after achieving a Master of Architecture with merit from Robert Gordon University.

She said: “There is a misconception that technical roles are dominated by men, but that’s changing and it’s great to see more women like me given a platform for growth.”

Innes Smith, chief executive of Springfield Group, said: “We are proud of these results, which clearly evidence the steps we have taken to foster an inclusive culture where anyone can progress and succeed.

“We have continued to invest heavily in our team and provide clear routes for progression.

“Following the successful completion of additional qualifications supported by Springfield, we were pleased to see three of our female team secure well deserved managerial positions and to welcome two new female directors further strengthening the leadership team.”