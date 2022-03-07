Your money: Spend or save? It’s the post-lockdown dilemma facing young Scots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Scotland business

Your money: Spend or save? It’s the post-lockdown dilemma facing young Scots

By Keith Findlay
March 7, 2022, 11:45 am
Young Scots are finding it hard to resist a post-lockdown splurge, a new study has found.

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) looked at the changing attitudes and financial behaviours of young people throughout Scotland in 2022.

Nearly half (42%) of those questioned view spending money on fun as more of a priority than budgeting for their future.

But 85% of 18-to-34-year-olds feel guilty spending money on themselves.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) feel pressured by their friends to spend money – even when they can’t afford it.

Just over half (51%) don’t have a monthly budget set aside for having fun.

And nearly four-fifths (79%) admit they will need to rethink their spending in the wake of energy price rises.

It’s vitally important that we continue to listen to young people and understand the everyday challenges they face when it comes to managing their money.”

Malcolm Buchanan, Scotland board chairman, RBS.

The research was commissioned to support an RBS crusade to get a better understanding of the shifting financial attitudes of young people and the “internal conflict they’re feeling between the pressures to save versus their desire to enjoy life after lockdown”.

The campaign is supported by Charlotte Armitage, a social wellbeing analyst and psychologist.

Ms Armitage said: “Dealing with anxiety related to your personal finances is one of the most pressing challenges coming out of the pandemic.

“Financial goal-setting can be an effective strategy against the struggle.

“Momentum is critical and if you have a long-term savings goal, you need to break it down into manageable milestones, give yourself some easy wins and reinforce positive actions.”

Charlotte Armitage.

She added: “After the past few years it’s certainly okay to have fun and spend your hard earned money on yourself.

“Taking stock of your finances and getting a clear picture of your spending and saving will allow you to spot those areas where you can make small changes without sacrificing fun, allowing you to create memories and be confident about your financial future.”

Survey respondents cited the pandemic – and prolonged periods of lockdown – as key motivators for their changing spending patterns.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) are happy to splurge if it means the chance to make memories with friends and loved ones, whilst one-third (33%) are keen to make up for the experiences they lost during lockdown.

According to RBS, the desire to spend more money in 2022, a lack of budgeting confidence and the rising cost of living is mixing together to create a financial storm.

Malcolm Buchanan, Scotland board chairman at the bank, said: “It’s vitally important that we continue to listen to young people and understand the everyday challenges they face when it comes to managing their money.

“Whilst everybody’s financial situation is unique, it is through research and dialogue like this that we can design effective solutions and provide the tools to help make dealing with money easier for our customers.”

