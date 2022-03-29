Irn-Bru boss says impact of axed Russian deal will be tiny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Irn-Bru boss says impact of axed Russian deal will be tiny

By Keith Findlay
March 29, 2022, 5:26 pm Updated: March 29, 2022, 5:27 pm
AG Barr chief executive Roger White.
AG Barr chief executive Roger White.

AG Barr boss Roger White dismissed the impact of lost trade in Russia as “tiny” after the Irn-Bru firm posted a 62.3% rise in profits.

The company said pre-tax profits rocketed to £42.2 million during the 53 weeks to January 30, thanks to a surge in sales of its iconic Irn-Bru and other core brands.

Revenue grew by 18.3% to £268.6m, compared with the previous 52 week accounting period.

Our business and brands have once again proven their resilience in uncertain and often challenging circumstances.”

Roger White, chief executive, AG Barr.

Mr White said the strong sales growth was generated in part by a recovery in the company’s hospitality and “on-the-go” markets, as well as “successful execution of our growth strategy” and ongoing brand investment and innovation.

Barr’s exports are mainly focused on expatriate or holidaying Scots who can’t bear to go long without their regular fix of this country’s famed “other national drink” – Irn-Bru.

But the orange fizzy drink has its fans in Russia too – it grew in popularity there during the 1990s and was reportedly the third best-selling soft drink in Moscow, after Coca Cola and Pepsi, by 2002.

In more recent times Russia accounted for less than 0.1% of Barr’s total revenue.

Mr White said Irn-Bru’s success in the country back then was most likely down to effective marketing by PepsiCo, which bottled the drink in Russia on Barr’s behalf.

The Russian market has been more recently served by Moscow Brewing Company (MBC), which bought in concentrate from Barr for production locally under a franchise deal.

Cumbernauld-based Barr said earlier this month it was severing ties with MBC due to the crisis in Ukraine.

Russia accounted for “only a tiny, tiny part of our business”, Mr White said today, adding: “Irn-Bru was really a very niche product in the Russian market.”

Barr’s other brands include Rubicon fruit drinks and Funkin cocktail mixers, while the company also has a 60% stake in breakfast cereal manufacturer Moma Foods.

All brands enjoyed sales growth in 2021-22, with the core offering now ahead of pre-Covid levels, said Barr, which also announced the restart of shareholder dividends.

The firm said its No Time To Waste environmental sustainability programme “continued at pace” and it now had science-based targets to guide it on its “net-zero journey”.

One-off special dividend

Mr White added: “Our business and brands have once again proven their resilience in uncertain and often challenging circumstances.

“We have accelerated our revenue growth and consequently delivered a strong financial performance.

“In the year we have recommenced our dividend, alongside paying a one-off special dividend (10p per share), and our balance sheet has continued to strengthen.”

He continued: “We enter the new financial year with good momentum and exciting brand and sales plans.

“Trading in the early weeks of the new financial year has been well ahead of the prior year and in line with our expectations.

“Like most companies we are facing significant inflationary pressures but we are well-placed as a group to deal with these and will continue to seek to manage our exposure proactively through mitigating actions across revenue management, pricing, procurement and cost control.”

Shares in Barr closed up more than 2% at £5.44.

