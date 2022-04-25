Your Money: Many struggling Scots feel too ashamed to seek help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Your Money: Many struggling Scots feel too ashamed to seek help

By Keith Findlay
April 25, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 25, 2022, 11:20 am
There's no shame in seeking advice for money troubles.
Thousands of Scots are not seeking help with debt and money worries due to a “misplaced sense of shame”, the country’s national advice service has warned.

Advice Direct Scotland (ADS) said the wholesale rise in living costs over the past year, driven by inflation and energy price increases, had affected “virtually every household in Scotland”.

In a consultation response to Holyrood’s social justice and social security committee, which is holding an inquiry into low income and debt, the charity said a “tidal wave of households” had been forced to seek help with debts for the first time.

It added this was largely due to the cost-of-living crisis, as well as income shocks arising from the Covid pandemic.

And it also warned people from households that have never had to seek support before “are now appearing more reluctant to accept help” due to the “stigma and shame tied to debt”.

“Thousands of people are reluctant to seek help or advice” – Conor Forbes, head of business development and policy, Advice Direct Scotland.

ADS said: “We recognise that thousands of households across Scotland are not seeking support because of a misplaced sense of shame.

“We understand from engaging with frontline support hubs – foodbanks and community centres – that there is a pervasive sense of shame attached to debt.

“Many perceive seeking debt advice as a personal failure, potentially affecting their reputation, and standing in society.”

 

ADS stressed there was no shame in people with problem debt or money issues seeking help to try and improve their situation, adding: “We offer free and, if the customer requests, anonymous guidance on doing this.”

The charity provides a range of free and impartial services, including consumer advice at consumeradvice.scot, and support on issues including debt, the cost-of-living crisis and rising energy prices at moneyadvice.scot and energyadvice.scot

Crisis pushing people into debt

Its consultation response also addressed issues such as digital exclusion, the impact debt can have on people’s mental health and the main types of debt faced by those on low incomes – including council tax and rent arrears.

There is no shame in someone wanting to improve their situation, and nobody should have to struggle with money problems alone.”

On digital exclusion, it highlighted a significant shift by public sector organisations to offer services online during the pandemic and said it would strongly advise in favour of improving government assistance in digital and broadband access for those on lower incomes.

ADS has backed calls made by Ofcom encouraging all broadband firms to help low income households by offering discounted packages known as “social tariffs” which can rapidly reduce bills and improve access.

Conor Forbes, head of business development and policy, ADS, will give evidence to the Holyrood inquiry this week.

Mr Forbes said: “We know the current cost-of-living crisis, driven by rising energy bills and inflation, is having a detrimental impact on people’s household finances, pushing many people into debt.

“However, the stigma and shame tied to debt are major obstacles in obtaining a resolution. Thousands of people are reluctant to seek help or advice because of this.

“There is no shame in someone wanting to improve their situation, and nobody should have to struggle with money problems alone.”

