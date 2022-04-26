Strong Scottish turnout as world’s largest seafood showcase opens in Barcelona

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business Scotland business

Strong Scottish turnout as world’s largest seafood showcase opens in Barcelona

By Keith Findlay
April 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
The Scottish pavilion at Seafood Expo Global
The Scottish pavilion at Seafood Expo Global

Onwards and upwards summed up the mood of many Scottish suppliers as the world’s largest seafood trade show got under  way in Barcelona today.

The Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global event runs until Thursday.

It is being attended by more than 29,100 seafood buyers, suppliers, media and a variety of other professionals from in excess of 150 countries.

Among them is Natalie Bell, head of trade marketing for Europe, the Middle East and Asia at industry body Seafood Scotland, who said it was an ideal platform for forging new business contacts and reconnecting with existing customers after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There’s a real sense of excitement and the show is very busy, probably helped by the lifting of Covid restrictions.”

Natalie Bell, Seafood Scotland.

The show, normally held annually, has moved to the Catalan capital from Brussels.

Exhibitors part of a “Team Scotland” pavilion and others showcasing their products independently are in the city to sell their seafood to the world.

Financial impact

Ms Bell said: “We have is a really strong pavilion and even exhibitors from other countries have commented how good it is.

“These shows are always hugely successful and have a big financial impact on companies.

“We have 18 exhibitors on our pavilion, many others in the hall and I spoke to about 12 who are here just ‘walking the show’.

“There’s a real sense of excitement and the show is very busy, probably helped by the lifting of Covid restrictions.”

Scottish langoustines.

She added: “We’ve had buyers from Germany visiting our stand, looking at a broad range of seafood, and quite a lot of French interested in our scallops and langoustines.

“People have come here not just to do business in new markets but also to meet existing customers.

“It’s really good to see this level of engagement, as well as the volume of business that will be taking place over the next three days.”

Natalie Bell, of Seafood Scotland.

Everyone is now ready to “just get on and do” the job of selling their produce in the global marketplace after the disruption of Brexit and Covid, Ms Bell said, adding: “It’s very much onwards and upwards.”

Karl Simpson, director at Lerwick-based whole fish supplier Simpson Fish, said there was a feel-good factor about the show, adding: “It’s good to see the world getting back to normal.”

Anyone fancy a flambeed salmon burger from Finland? There are products from all over the world at Seafood Expo Global.

The Scottish pavilion is the result of a partnership between Scottish Development International (SDI), Seafood Scotland and Salmon Scotland.

It is sandwiched between those of Catalonia and Norway in the exhibition hall, with all the major seafood nations represented across the huge venue.

Firms exhibiting their products within the pavilion include producers and processors of salmon, langoustine, crab and many more species.

Visitors this afternoon included rural affairs and islands cabinet secretary Mairi Gougeon, who said she had encountered lots of optimism despite ongoing challenges caused by Brexit.

Brexit woes ‘have not gone away’

Scottish seafood exports are growing again but still down on where they were before Brexit, with the UK’s withdrawal from the European Union having created major disruption for suppliers and challenges which “have not gone away”, Ms Gougeon said.

“Seafood firms have certainly not had their troubles to seek, she said, adding: “The thing that has struck me most about this show is the positivity I have seen  and how people are so happy about being able to meet face-to-face again.

“This is a massive opportunity to promote Scotland and its world-class seafood.

“Scotland’s seafood industry is a major success story, producing world-class, nutritious, low-carbon food that is enjoyed at home and abroad, with exports (last year)  increasing by £144 million, compared to 2020, and contributing £1.3 billion to the Scottish economy annually in GVA (gross value added).

Scottish seafood platter, with a loch in the background.

An economic impact study of the Scotland pavilion at the 2019 event estimated this country’s seafood sales would surge by £67.25m over the next three years.

While this target was pre-Covid, SDI trade officials are confident it can be matched as a result of Scotland’s participation in the 2022 expo.

Ewen Cameron, global head of trade, consumer industries, SDI, said: “Covid-19 and Brexit have undoubtedly presented challenges for seafood exporters, but the resilience these firms have shown has been inspiring.

“This week’s expo will allow Scotland’s seafood sector to return to the international stage and highlight that its world-class reputation for quality remains fully intact.”

30 years of Label Rouge

Salmon producers at the show are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Label Rouge accreditation, a legally defined sign of quality assurance in France.

Tavish Scott, chief executive of trade body Salmon Scotland, said: “For three decades, our farmers have worked hard to deliver the exceptional quality that meets the strictest standards required.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]