Richard Irvin FM celebrates new pipeline of work worth more than £670m

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Facilities management firm Richard Irvin FM (RIFM) has hailed new contract wins totalling more than £670 million as “a fantastic opportunity to fuel growth”.

The deals underpin a strong business performance in 2022, helped by long-term relationships with in excess of 170 customers across all divisions, the company said.

They also highlight how the business has emerged from the pandemic “in good strength”, it added.

The recent contract wins and framework agreements are with new clients in Scotland and the north of England.

They have delivered a pipeline of new work for the company’s housing, mobile, managed services and project divisions, RIFM added.

‘Good strength’

Chief executive Mark Buchan said: “The business has emerged from the pandemic in good strength.

“This is evident from the recent contract and framework appointments, which present a fantastic opportunity to fuel growth and consolidate our market-leading position in Scotland and the north of England.”

Mr Buchan also heaped praise on the company’s workforce, saying its “tireless” efforts over the past two years had made the £28.25m turnover business “fit for the future”.

The largest part of the firm’s new pipeline of work relates to its appointment as an EC:Procure supplier, which will see it provide a range of services to a consortium of social housing providers across the north of England.

It is anticipated the framework deal with the Efficiency North family of companies and charity will deliver installation, servicing, maintenance and repair opportunities worth £650m over its four-year lifetime.

The work is expected to support social mobility across the communities of Efficiency North member landlords by boosting local training and employment opportunities.

More new work on both sides of the border

RIFM has also been appointed by North Tyneside Council to undertake electrical repairs and upgrades for north-east England homes under a framework deal worth £4m over four years.

In Scotland, the group has won a “landmark” £7m long-term contract to provide energy management and project services for care organisation Erskine, which supports ex-servicemen and women.

RIFM appointed Army veteran Esther Richard to help deliver the contract, which covers the provision of mechanical and electrical services, building fabric and grounds maintenance.

Elsewhere in Scotland, RIFM is to provide domestic and commercial gas servicing for the Highland Reserve Forces & Cadets Association.

There is also a four-year extension to the group’s domestic gas servicing contract with Highland Council.

Meanwhile, RIFM has been appointed by Aberdeenshire Council to provide facilities management services under procurement frameworks worth £4.8m over four years.

And Aberdeen City Council will use RIFM to service a multi-trades framework for housing and other property.

A deal with Falkirk Council to provide domestic gas boiler and appliance maintenance, as well as annual maintenance and servicing checks, is worth a further £4.4m.

Out of the ashes

RIFM was formed only three years ago, rising from the ashes of long-established Aberdeen firm Richard Irvin and Sons following its collapse into administration in December 2018.

The failed company’s activities spanned facilities management and mechanical and electrical services.

More than 100 workers were made redundant when it went under but a last-minute deal to acquire the facilities management division for £1.1m saved 337 jobs.

Private equity owned

RIFM is owned by private equity firm Rcapital and provides a broad range of maintenance and energy management services across the north and north-east.

Much of the workforce is in Aberdeen, although the business is run from Stirling.

Accounts lodged at Companies House show RIFM made pre-tax profits of £772,669 last year, up from about £53,000 from a five-month trading period from August 1 to December 31 2020.

The firm changed its financial year-end during 2020, when operations were curtailed by Covid-19.

RIFM’s accounts also show the company employed 273 people, on average, in 2021.