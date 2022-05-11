Fishing expo returns to Aberdeen after two-year gap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fishing expo returns to Aberdeen after two-year gap

By Keith Findlay
May 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 11, 2022, 11:54 am
Scottish Skipper Expo is the UK's largest show of its kind.
Scottish Skipper Expo is the UK's largest show of its kind.

Scottish Skipper Expo is back later this week after a two-year break and being hailed as an ideal opportunity for the fishing industry to “reinvigorate itself and grasp new opportunities”.

The free event – normally held annually – will take place at P&J Live, Aberdeen, on Friday and Saturday.

It was last held in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, in the old Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC).

P&J Live, Aberdeen
P&J Live in Aberdeen.

P&J Live offers extra space, more modern facilities and an overall better visitor experience.

Hugh Bonner, managing director of show organiser Mara Media, said excitement was building.

He also praised exhibitors for their “patience and understanding” following the postponement of the shows that should have taken place during 2020 and 2021.

“It is wonderful to have this international meeting place for the fishing industry once more, where productive business can be achieved in a friendly and relaxed atmosphere,” Mr Bonner said.

Hugh Bonner, with Mara Media commercial fishing manager Sharon Boyle at a previous Scottish Skipper Expo in Aberdeen.

He added: “The hallmarks of the fishing sector include resilience, determination and dynamism, and in many ways this expo will be a celebration of the innovation that lies at the heart of fishing.

“We are especially pleased at such a strong exhibitor representation this year, with the companies present representing virtually every equipment and support service available to the fishing industry today.

“There will also be boat displays, which are always a major attraction.

“The show will be further enhanced by plenty of first-time exhibitors, which means there will be lots to interest visitors.

Scottish Skipper Expo at the old AECC in 2017.

Scottish Skipper Expo 2022 represents a real opportunity for the industry to reinvigorate itself and grasp new opportunities.”

Mr Bonner, who is based in Ireland, said he had detected “cautious optimism” in the Scottish industry during the run-up to the event.

‘Confidence is coming back’

He added: “There’s a lot has happened during the past two years, what with lockdowns, Brexit and (low) fish prices. It’s been a very difficult time for the industry.

“But confidence is coming back and people are now just looking forward to the show being held again.”

About 180 exhibitors from 18 countries will attend the show, which is the 10th in the series and sponsored by the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation.

The biggest event of its kind in the UK, the expo brings together skippers, vessel owners, processors and many others to see the latest technology and meet suppliers.

Doors will open at 10am on both days, with the show running to 6pm on the Friday and 4pm on the Saturday.

The expo will be officially opened by Fisheries Secretary Mairi Gougeon.

An invitation only networking reception, featuring live music and food, will take place at the Douglas Hotel, Aberdeen, at the end of the first day.

