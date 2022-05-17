Scots’ Euros campaign boost sales of Tennent’s lager – and profits at C&C Group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scots’ Euros campaign boost sales of Tennent’s lager – and profits at C&C Group

By Keith Findlay
May 17, 2022, 12:00 pm Updated: May 17, 2022, 2:09 pm
Scotland's Lyndon Dykes , left, and England's Kalvin Phillips at the Euros.
Scotland's Lyndon Dykes , left, and England's Kalvin Phillips at the Euros.

Scotland’s participation in the Euros – the men’s team’s first major football tournament in 23 years – boosted sales of Tennent’s lager during the year to February.

C&C Group, the Irish company behind the brand, today posted a near-88% year-on-year jump in net sales for the period to £1.21 billion.

Pre-tax profits came in at £38.4 million, compared with losses of £102m in 2020-21, when pubs and the wider hospitality industry took a major hit from Covid lockdowns.

Fans react to Scotland’s game against Croatia at The Foundry, Aberdeen.

Scotland reached the Euros after a thrilling penalty shoot-out against Serbia, but came up against stiff opposition in the finals. Defeats by Czech Republic and Croatia sandwiched a heroic performance against the Auld Enemy, England, at Wembley.

The battling Scots held England to a 0-0 draw – an achievement made all the more impressive by their opponents’ eventual march to the final, where they lost to Italy on penalties.

Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, left, and England’s Mason Mount battle for the ball at Wembley.

Announcing its latest annual results, Dublin-based C&C Group reported a 26% jump in volume sales of Tennent’s in the year to February 28.

The company added: “Tennent’s performance was aided by Scotland qualifying for the first time in 23 years for a major football championship.

“Our multi-channel advertising campaign and associated on and off-trade promotional activity helped in part to drive brand health improvement.

Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall’s gloves on display at the Tennent’s visitor centre in Glasgow. Marshall wore them for the qualifying play-off penalty shoot-out against Serbia.

“Tennent’s off-trade volume share of 24% has fallen, compared with FY2021 (24.6%), a reflection of Tennent’s benefitting in the previous year from disruption that competitor brands experienced as well as growth of the premium category.

“Encouragingly though, FY2022 share is higher than FY2020 (22.9%). In the year, our Tennent’s lager IFT (independent free trade) on-trade volumes have recovered back to 74% of FY2020 levels, with direct delivered outlets recovering to 88% of FY2020.”

Scotland’s Scott McKenna, left, reacts after a missed chance during the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match against Croatia.

Group chief executive David Forde said: “Following a period of unprecedented challenges for the hospitality sector, we are delighted to be back serving our customers and delivering our iconic and much-loved brands to our on-trade and off-trade partners.

“Encouraged by the reaction and resilience of the industry, we are pleased with how trading has recovered and the subsequent strength of customer and consumer demand, which we believe reflects the enduring importance of the on-trade and the role that it plays in our society.”

A Scotland fan looks in during another nail-biting moment at the Euros.

C&C Group is the leading drinks distributor to the UK and Irish hospitality sectors.

Its other brands include Bulmers and Magners ciders, as well as a range of fast-growing, premium and craft ciders and beers, such as Heverlee, Menabrea, Five Lamps and Orchard Pig.

The company exports its Magners and Tennent’s brands to more than 40 countries worldwide.

A cyber attack on its Bristol-based Matthew Clark wholesale business in April 2021 cost the group £2.19m.

