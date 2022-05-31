Hospitality group launches first junior chef training programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Scotland business

Hospitality group launches first junior chef training programme

By Keith Findlay
May 31, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 31, 2022, 8:32 am
The Scottish hospitality industry is suffering major skills shortages.
The Scottish hospitality industry is suffering major skills shortages.

A Scottish hospitality group has launched its own bespoke chef development programme to help tackle ongoing staffing issues and skill shortages in the industry.

Signature Pub Group operates more than 20 bars, restaurants and hotels in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, St Andrews and Stirling.

Three of its venues are in the Granite City – Nox nightclub, which reopened in March following a two-year shutdown, Paramount Bar and The Spiritualist.

The Spiritualist, Langstane Place, Aberdeen.

Signature’s new training scheme – a first for the company – aims to build key skills needed by chefs in the early stages of their careers.

Junior cooks taking part in the 12-week course are taught “the Signature way”, with individually tailored goals and progression forming a key part of the programme.

Participants gain important proficiencies in communication, preparedness and leadership.

Both practical and theoretical learning are applied, with chefs immersed in topics of relevance in and out of their kitchens.

Subjects covered by the course range from systems, dish creation and costings to food and supplier knowledge – including supplier visits – as well as pizza and pastry-making.

The upskilling exercise is led by Signature development chef Graeme Windsor and training manager Lauren Napier, supported by other experts within and outside of the Edinburgh-based group.

Signature Group trainee chefs with, in the centre, Graeme Windsor and Lauren Napier.

On completion of their training, each chef receives a certificate, individual development plan and one-to-one follow up sessions to help prepare them for their next step.

Signature is owned and run by Nic Wood, son of Aberdeen entrepreneur Sir Ian Wood, who last year warned of likely skills shortages in the industry’s Covid-19 recovery phase.

A way must be found to encourage the return of migrant workers who went back to their own countries after Brexit, he said.

Nic Wood, who runs Signature Pub Group.

Mr Wood also called for a new drive to make careers in hospitality more appealing to young people who see jobs in the sector as “beer money before university”.

Signature hopes its new training scheme will not only help to enhance the skills of its chefs but also attract new talent to the group over time.

‘Real shortage of chef talent’

Louise Maclean, business development director at the firm, said: “It is, unfortunately, a common problem across the hospitality industry now that, for a number of reasons, there is a real shortage of chef talent.

“We’re very proud to announce the launch of our new development programme, which we hope will go some way in nurturing the individuals we are already lucky to have in our company.

“Plus, having our own comprehensive training course which will allow chefs the chance to really hone their skills in a supportive and friendly environment will help us to stand out in the industry – so that we can also attract new talent in the future.”

Signature business development director Louise Maclean, who hopes the new training scheme will help the group recruit new talent.

Ms McLean added: “We are looking for chefs of all levels, from the central belt all the way to Aberdeen, and we’d urge those looking to make the next steps in their careers to strongly consider doing so with Signature.”

The group is also hoping to plug some of its skills gaps through a refer-a-friend scheme, which rewards people with vouchers worth up to £500 for helping the company “catch the freshest recruits”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]