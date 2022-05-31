Hospitality group launches first junior chef training programme

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Scottish hospitality group has launched its own bespoke chef development programme to help tackle ongoing staffing issues and skill shortages in the industry.

Signature Pub Group operates more than 20 bars, restaurants and hotels in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, St Andrews and Stirling.

Three of its venues are in the Granite City – Nox nightclub, which reopened in March following a two-year shutdown, Paramount Bar and The Spiritualist.

Signature’s new training scheme – a first for the company – aims to build key skills needed by chefs in the early stages of their careers.

Junior cooks taking part in the 12-week course are taught “the Signature way”, with individually tailored goals and progression forming a key part of the programme.

Participants gain important proficiencies in communication, preparedness and leadership.

Both practical and theoretical learning are applied, with chefs immersed in topics of relevance in and out of their kitchens.

Subjects covered by the course range from systems, dish creation and costings to food and supplier knowledge – including supplier visits – as well as pizza and pastry-making.

The upskilling exercise is led by Signature development chef Graeme Windsor and training manager Lauren Napier, supported by other experts within and outside of the Edinburgh-based group.

On completion of their training, each chef receives a certificate, individual development plan and one-to-one follow up sessions to help prepare them for their next step.

Signature is owned and run by Nic Wood, son of Aberdeen entrepreneur Sir Ian Wood, who last year warned of likely skills shortages in the industry’s Covid-19 recovery phase.

A way must be found to encourage the return of migrant workers who went back to their own countries after Brexit, he said.

Mr Wood also called for a new drive to make careers in hospitality more appealing to young people who see jobs in the sector as “beer money before university”.

Signature hopes its new training scheme will not only help to enhance the skills of its chefs but also attract new talent to the group over time.

‘Real shortage of chef talent’

Louise Maclean, business development director at the firm, said: “It is, unfortunately, a common problem across the hospitality industry now that, for a number of reasons, there is a real shortage of chef talent.

“We’re very proud to announce the launch of our new development programme, which we hope will go some way in nurturing the individuals we are already lucky to have in our company.

“Plus, having our own comprehensive training course which will allow chefs the chance to really hone their skills in a supportive and friendly environment will help us to stand out in the industry – so that we can also attract new talent in the future.”

Ms McLean added: “We are looking for chefs of all levels, from the central belt all the way to Aberdeen, and we’d urge those looking to make the next steps in their careers to strongly consider doing so with Signature.”

The group is also hoping to plug some of its skills gaps through a refer-a-friend scheme, which rewards people with vouchers worth up to £500 for helping the company “catch the freshest recruits”.