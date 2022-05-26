Rishi Sunak announces multi-billion pound windfall tax on oil and gas firms By Allister Thomas and Keith Findlay May 26, 2022, 1:37 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 6:38 pm 1 Rishi Sunak ends the guessing game over windfall tax. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal BP to review impact of windfall tax on £5 billion North Sea investment plans Sunak denies using £21bn support package to deflect from No 10 lockdown parties Sunak announces £400 energy bill discount for all households and a windfall tax FTSE rises as BP and Shell shrug off windfall tax