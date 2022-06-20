Scottish SMEs want new tech but time, money and knowledge are barriers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish SMEs want new tech but time, money and knowledge are barriers

By Keith Findlay
June 20, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 20, 2022, 1:44 pm
Scottish SMEs are keen to use new technology but it's not always easy.
Scotland’s smaller firms have a significant desire to adopt new technology, but many see time, money and a lack of understanding of the tech landscape as key barriers.

In a survey commissioned by Virgin Money, 79% of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Scotland said they were likely to adopt new technology in the next five years to support business performance and growth.

A similar number (82%) believe technology can enhance success, and nearly three-quarters (71%) are planning to upskill their workforce to adapt to digital technology.

Common barriers

However, despite the survey results showing a robust appetite for leveraging technology for business growth, feedback suggests there are common barriers among SME decision makers holding back their progress in this area.

A majority of respondents (38%) cited lack of funding as the main factor preventing them from using advanced technology.

A further 29% said it was a lack of time to implement and 21% admitted to not understanding what technology can do.

A quarter (25%) said advanced technology was not relevant to their business.

The survey of small business decision-makers coincided with a futures report, also commissioned by Virgin Money, predicting advances in technology in the coming decades are likely to transform SMEs.

Graeme Sands, head of business products and lending at Virgin Money, said: “Technology will continue to accelerate rapidly, enhancing the way businesses operate.

“But many SMEs are concerned they could be left behind due to significant organisational barriers.

“Lack of time and money are age-old challenges for SMEs, and many also struggle to understand what tech is right for them.”

Scotland’s small businesses need additional support and assistance to bridge the gap and ensure they keep up with digital transformation.”

Graeme Sands, Virgin Money.

Mr Sands added: “There is a clear gap between what SMEs want to do with technology and what they have the means to do.

Scotland’s small businesses need additional support and assistance to bridge the gap and ensure they keep up with digital transformation.”

Dave Coplin, one of the UK’s most prominent futurologists, said: “Today’s technology is enabling us to do things we couldn’t have imagined and certainly didn’t predict 30 years ago.

“The next few decades are going to see technology undergo similarly spectacular leaps.

“SME leaders should focus on building their capacity now to adapt their business in response to the changes coming down the line.”

Tags

Conversation

